Han also reveals which scene from the books she was most excited to see come to life.

Based on the novels by Jenny Han, the Netflix original romantic dramedy franchise To All the Boys, which follows charming rom-com couple Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and her beloved Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), concludes its trilogy with To All the Boys: Always and Forever. In this final installment, Lara Jean and Peter are preparing for the end of high school as they figure out what comes next. With graduation nearing and Lara Jean faced with figuring out whether she’s truly following her dreams or trying to make others happy, she’ll have to make important decisions that will ultimately change her life.

During a virtual junket to promote the final film in this popular series, author Jenny Han spoke to Collider for this 1-on-1 interview about her disbelief that the stories she wrote would get turned into movies, getting to see her characters brought to life, how sad it was to see these characters finish telling their story, leaving the door open at the end of all of her stories, and her advice to aspiring writers.

COLLIDER: What was it like when you realized that this story was actually going to be made into a series of films? What were the emotions that you went through, knowing that it was actually going to happen?

JENNY HAN: I think it was really disbelief because I’ve had other books be optioned for film and I’ve seen all of my friends make the big, fun announcements, and then nothing ever comes of it. I’ve learned not to get too excited. I don’t think I fully believed it until they were really rolling. That’s when it became true for me.

What was it like to then see all of the characters actually brought to life by these actors? What was it like the first time you saw each of the actors bringing their roles to life?

HAN: It was really surreal. I would say, for me, the biggest moment was when I was first on set and I was seeing how many people were running around, working on the movie. That was really profound for me, just to think that there’s a lot of jobs people can take and they chose to take this one, and they’re elevating it by their hard work. I heard one of the crew guys saying something about Peter’s car or his mom’s furniture, and just hearing people use words that I’ve come up with, like Peter Kavinsky, and having it become its own thing separate from me, was moving and it made me tear up.

Image via Netflix

What it comes to Lara Jean specifically, what’s it been like for you to see Lana Condor take the journey with that character?

HAN: I’m just really proud of her. She has gone from a teenage girl to now she’s a young woman. She’s working really hard and her future is really bright. For me, it’s just been a pleasure to see her really come into her own power as a young woman.

Was there a scene or a set or a first moment that you just couldn’t believe was exactly like you pictured it?

HAN: I think the hot tub scene was really that moment for me. I had been most nervous about that one because inherently a hot tub make-out could be a little bit R-rated, but she’s still a PG person so it’s innocent. I remember texting with Lana and being like, “Just remember, you’ve never really hooked up with a guy before, so it’s all new to you.” I think that they both did it perfectly. It’s my favorite scene in the movie.

How did you work out what your cameos in these films would be and what was it like to get to make your own little appearance?

HAN: It was really fun. It made me appreciate even more how hard it is being an actor because I was nervous.

How different did it feel to see this last film and the final portion of this journey and know that this story has wrapped up?

HAN: It’s bittersweet, but it’s mostly sweet. We put our all into it and everyone gave it their best. Everybody wants the fans to be happy and to feel really satisfied. We all went into it with that mindset and I hope that we were successful.

Image via Netflix

Do you feel like it was harder to say goodbye to these characters once you finished writing the books? Or was it harder to say goodbye to them once the movies had finished?

HAN: It was harder with the movies because these actors have embodied the parts and that chapter was coming to a close, of being able to spend time together and getting to be a creative team together. That was sad. Lana and I were saying that we would have loved to have done one last party, one less red carpet, and had one last chance to wear heels and have fun. It was a little bit sad that we couldn’t finish it that way. With the second film, we had a really fun party. That premiere was just beautiful and we were lucky that we got to have that moment before everything really hit with the pandemic.

Do you have a favorite scene or moment in this last movie?

HAN: Yes. There’s a scene that I really love in New York, which I won’t spoil. Lana and Noah [Centineo] are really sweet in it and it’s very emotional.

Did you intentionally want to leave this story in a place where it feels like life continues on for each of these characters so that you feel like they’re still on their life journeys?

HAN: I think I always leave my stories in that place because, for me, they really do. The characters just keep going on. There’s always a "What if?" or "What next?" because you just never know what can happen. Even in the books, it’s more open-ended. The movie, to me, feels pretty nicely done. I tend to like a little bit of that door being open, with any ending.

Image via Netflix

What advice would you give aspiring writers who are terrified of the blank page and wondering if they should even try because they’re scared of that screen?

HAN: What I would say is, don’t even look at a screen. Get a notebook and pen. For me, I always prefer to start writing with a pen. For me, the blank page is just a possibility. It’s like, "What can I feel on this page?" That’s really exciting. But if I look at the blank page, it feels like pressure. With a notebook, you can scribble down whatever you want and you can move things around the page. It’s never really gone. You can always find it again. It feels a little less free for me on a computer. I guess that would be my tip. Just start really organically with paper and a pen.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is now available to stream on Netflix.

Share Share Tweet Email

Jared Leto Reacts to Those 'Suicide Squad' Joker Preparation Rumors While Revisiting His Iconic Characters "I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat."