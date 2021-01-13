Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming rom-com trilogy capper To All the Boys: Always and Forever. The final installment in the series shows Lara Jean Covey’s (Lana Condor) Senior Year and the tumult of trying to get into a good college while maintaining her relationship with Peter (Noah Centineo) after they’ve graduated.

What’s weird about this trailer is how much of the movie it shows. We’re at the third movie in the series. Who are you trying to convince? People have already bought into these movies, so there’s no reason to show so much of the plot when fans already want to know how the last movie will adapt the last book of Jenny Han’s series. While I wouldn’t say a fluffy rom-com is something you could necessarily ruin, I’m still amazed at all the plot points jammed into this trailer when really the stakes are pretty clear and obvious without showing too much. Having a high school romance on the verge of falling apart as you head off to college is not a singular experience, and we all understand what that could mean for these characters we’ve grown to love. I’m still excited for the movie, but Netflix could have cut a better trailer.

Check out the To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer below. The film arrives on Netflix on February 12th and also stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.

Here’s the official synopsis for To All the Boys: Always and Forever:

As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.

