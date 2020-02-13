Watch ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ for Free without a Netflix Account

Way back in the halcyon days of 2018, a Netflix rom-com by the name of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before took hearts and minds around the world by storm. Based on Jenny Han‘s novel by the same name, the story introduced lovestruck Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and emerging heartthrob Noah Centineo as the unexpected object of her eventual affection, Peter. Now, the sequel to that story, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, is available to stream on Netflix (not coincidentally released for Valentine’s Day).

But if you missed the original movie (or just want to watch it again), Netflix is making that easy for both subscribers and non-subscribers alike. That’s right, you can even watch To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before right now without a Netflix account or login info. And you don’t even have to act that fast to take advantage of the offer since it lasts until March 9th. Still, if you and yours want to watch the movies back-to-back this Valentine’s Day weekend, you can gift them a Netflix subscription and a brand-new rom-com. That’s a pretty sweet deal!

Check out the promo below:

Love is in the air! To celebrate, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is available for anyone without a Netflix account to watch through March 9! pic.twitter.com/mLuHcxlvh7 — Netflix US (@netflix) February 11, 2020

Also starring Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, Trezzo Mahoro, and Holland Taylor, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is available to stream on Netflix now.

