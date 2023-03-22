In 2018, YA author Jenny Han's bestselling novel To All the Boys I've Loved Before gained a movie adaptation, quickly stealing the hearts of romance fans everywhere. The adaptations of the book trilogy concluded in 2021, but one character, Kitty Covey (Anna Cathcart), went on to receive her own spin-off series, entitled XO, Kitty. Now, Netflix has shared a first look clip at the upcoming new series. The 10-episode first season is slated to premiere on May 18.

In the clip, the spirit of love is still quite alive through the younger Covey sister, who hasn't forgotten the spark she felt with a Korean boy named Dae. When Kitty first begins speaking, she presents a slideshow highlighting the people around her who have experienced a great love -- including Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo), and her father (John Corbett) and Trina (Sarayu Blue). She takes a slight pivot, reminiscing on when she found old photos of her mother in boarding school. During her attic adventure, Kitty learned about a boarding school in Seoul her mother attended, which just so happens to be the same one Dae attends. So, naturally, Kitty applied, and she was accepted.

From just the clip alone, it's clear that Kitty -- and, subsequently, Cathcart -- is more than equipped to lead her own show. From her first appearance in the movies, Kitty quickly became a memorable force. Sure, she was the reason Lara Jean's letters were sent in the first place, but she was also one of Lara Jean and Peter's biggest fans. It seems she will continue to take a page out of her sister's book, turning her ideas of romance into the real deal. The clip ends before her father and Trina's reactions are revealed, but no matter what they say, Kitty makes a solid argument.

The Team Behind XO, Kitty

The series was created by Han, who co-runs and executive produces with Sascha Rothchild. While not directly adapted from one of Han's books, XO, Kitty marks the fifth show or movie related to her work that she adapted, including the aforementioned movie trilogy and Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty. ACE Entertainment's Matt Kaplan also executive produces. Series directors include Jennifer Arnold (Emily in Paris), Jeff Chan (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Pamela Romanowksy (Riverdale), and Katina Medina Mora (Emily in Paris). Addtional cast includes Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and Regan Aliyah as Juliana in series regular roles. Recurring cast features Yunjin Kim as Jina, Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee, and Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison.

XO, Kitty premieres Thursday, May 18, only on Netflix. Watch the first clip below: