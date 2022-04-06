It feels like in recent years that Netflix has helped revitalize the romantic comedy sub-genre. One of the streamers the biggest hits in that sub-genre was the YA film To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before based on the book series by Jenny Han. That film received two sequels to round out its trilogy, but late last year it was announced the film franchise would be getting a Netflix spin-off series titled XO, Kitty. The spin-off is centering around Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty who is played once again by Anna Cathcart. Now we know who will be joining Cathcart as the cast has been announced along with the news that the series has entered production.

The cast includes series regulars Choi Min-yeong (Dream Palace) as Dae, Anthony Keyvan (Love, Victor, Genera+ion) as Q, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald (BUMP) as Alex, and Regan Aliyah (Club Mickey Mouse) as Juliana. On top of that, the recurring characters include Yunjin Kim (Lost, Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area) as Jina, Michael K. Lee (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Professor Lee, and Jocelyn Shelfo (American Soul, The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Madison. Netflix has also released the first behind-the-scenes image from the series of Cathcart with a few of the new cast members.

The series is currently in production in Seoul, South Korea and the ten-episode season also has its directors locked down. Jennifer Arnold will be directing episode one, two, five, and six while Jeff Chan will be directing episodes three and four. Finally, Pamela Romanowsky will be directing episodes seven and eight while Katina Medina Mora will be directing the final two episodes of the season. As previously announced, the showrunners of the series are Han and Sascha Rothchild. Han and Rothchild are also serving as executive producers along with Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart and Madeleine Arthur on Saying Goodbye

This is all very exciting news as Kitty was one of the best characters from the original film trilogy. It will be interesting to see how she interacts with all these new characters given her bubbly personality. Cathcart’s Kitty has always had a great sense of comedic timing and, after many films of giving Lara Jean grief over her complex love life, the shoe is finally on the other foot. That should definitely put a smile on any fan's face. The To All The Boys trilogy, particularly the first film, was beloved for its great blend of well-written humor and heart. Now that the love story of Lara Jean is complete, hopefully this spin-off can recapture the magic of the franchise with Kitty now being the star of the show.

Given that XO, Kitty is now in production and the cast is set, we should be hearing news on a release date soon. Until then, you can read the official plot synopsis for XO, Kitty down below.

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

'Wednesday': Cast, Filming, Director, and Everything we Know so Far

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (334 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick