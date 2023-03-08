Vertical Entertainment has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming thriller, To Catch a Killer. The film sees a troubled police officer and FBI agent team up to track down the perpetrator of a deliberately planned shooting that has left little to no leads behind.

The story of To Catch a Killer follows a young police investigator in Baltimore named Eleanor, played by Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Shailene Woodley, who is extremely talented at her job but struggles with her past and demons of addiction. On New Year's Eve, an unknown gunman shoots into the city, killing multiple people, and disappears without a trace. A shooting of this magnitude brings in the FBI, led by the seasoned chief investigator played by Emmy Award Winner Ben Mendelsohn. When seeing her talent, Eleanor is brought into the Bureau to help track down this mysterious killer.

The new trailer shows the New Year's Eve shooting that sets the whole story in motion. The shooting is seemingly indiscriminate and random with victims being at rooftop parties, in their apartments, or simply taking the elevator. When the police track the source of the shooting, the room that the shots came from goes up in flames. The trailer really focuses on the team of Woodley, Mendelsohn, and the film's third lead Jovan Adepo as they try everything and look for even the smallest lead to try and find this shooter, all while establishing a tension-filled and uneasy tone of trying to find a madman that is seemingly one step ahead.

Who Else Is Working on 'To Catch a Killer'?

The film is directed by Damián Szifron, director of the Academy Award-nominated film Wild Tales. Szifron also served as a co-writer on the film, penning the screenplay alongside Jonathan Wakeham. Szifron is also a producer on the film alongside the film's star Woodley, Stuart Manashil, and producer of Memento and Arrival, Aaron Ryder.

To Catch a Killer does not currently have an announced release date. You can check out the new trailer and read the official synopsis for the upcoming thriller down below.