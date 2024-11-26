Released in 1944 by Howard Hawks and based on Ernest Hemingway's novel of the same name, To Have and Have Not is a timeless adventure that throws romance and intrigue into the mix, starring none other than one of cinema's most iconic duos — Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, with their palpable chemistry, in addition to the movie's dialogue, being huge standouts.

Although many top-notch elements make this film a must-see, its unforgettable one-liners are, too, at the top of the list. Filled with tension and witty banter, the movie's quotes are some of the most iconic in film history, staying with audiences after the credits roll. To celebrate this Hawks' masterwork, we look back at some of the best To Have and Have Not quotes, ranking them by greatness and impact.

10 "Anybody got a match?"

Slim

One of To Have and Have Not's most memorable moments has got to be Bacall's iconic introduction as Slim during her first scene with Bogart's Harry "Steve" Morgan. Although a subtle entrance, this moment makes for a powerful one in the movie, introducing audiences to what would then become one of the most legendary on-screen (and off-screen) duos.

Not only is this a great scene because it mirrors Bacall's confident character in a witty way (featuring Bacall's iconic sultry voice) and suggests that she is not afraid to engage with Steve, but it also does a great job of pinpointing their almost tangible chemistry. This unforgettable moment in Bacall's film debut helped cement the star as a femme fatale.

9 "You don't make me angry when you say that. I don't think I'll be angry again with anything you say."

Slim

Slim has many memorable moments in the film, with this scene also being a highlight. After overhearing a conversation between Steve and Mme. Hellene de Bursac (Dolores Moran) when the latter is expressing her feelings regarding his helping of her husband in a dramatic, overly sentimental way, Slim can not help but mimic her words in a conversation with the lead character.

This makes for an undeniably funny moment in the film, particularly because it highlights Slim's self-assured demeanor while subtly showcasing her jealousy — instead of directly confronting Steve, Slim makes a sarcastic remark that steals a chuckle from viewers. Her character's playful nature combined with the star's impeccable line delivery naturally makes for a genuinely funny and memorable scene.

8 "I'd give her my own if she had that on!"

Steve

During a playful conversation shared between Slim and Steve, after he showcases interest in watching an attractive woman sing, Slim sees it as a chance to make yet another sarcastic remark, demanding him to give her "her love." Steve instantly replies, "I'd give her my own if she had that on," suggesting that Slim is certainly the most attractive (and well-dressed) out of the two.

Slim is not afraid of showcasing a little jealousy occasionally, as highlighted in the previous quote with this line also standing out regarding the topic. Here, Steve embraces the flirtatious dynamics shared between the two, resulting in a memorable and witty moment filled with playful tension. While a lighthearted scene, it mirrors the characters' growing bond and complicity.

7 "What are you trying to do, guess her weight?"

Slim

Bacall proves yet again to be the queen of dry, sharp, and sarcastic remarks during a scene where Steve picks up Hellene, who has fainted and is unconscious. Seeing the whole situation unfold before her eyes (and Steve's handling, which she clearly does not approve of), Slim asks him if he's guessing Hellene's weight instead of responding with concern.

Part of what makes Bacall's on-screen counterpart so memorable, in addition to her charm and charisma, is her indifference; this line encapsulates her ability to use humor to deal with awkward situations while also revealing the tension between the two characters who have grown fond of Steve. It highlights Slim's attempt to mask her jealousy and control her own emotions to maintain an "unbothered" facade.

6 "Drinking don't bother my memory. If it did I wouldn't drink."

Eddie

Although Eddie, played by Walter Brennan, doesn't have much screen time in the film, he still delivers some humorous and unforgettable lines. One of them takes place when he is working alongside Bogart's Steve, and it reflects part of his perspective on drinking: if alcohol bothered one's memory, why would one drink? Eddie implies that there is no point in doing so if that is the case because you would ultimately forget how pleasurable such an experience is.

This fun Eddie line adds a nice and comedic touch to To Have and Have Not, despite the character not being a central figure. It is a humorous addition that further explores the psyche of Brenann's on-screen counterpart, encapsulating Eddie's fun, at times even a bit reckless nature.

5 "It's even better when you help."

Slim

Although a short line, Bacall successfully puts her irresistible sultry voice and irresistible charm on display and has viewers swooning in this intimate moment. The character playfully teases Steve about the act of kissing, following an intimate moment between the two, suggesting that it is an even better experience when there's a sense of mutual involvement. Then she eventually starts another kiss.

On top of encapsulating the playful dynamic between the two characters (as well as the iconic relationship between the two real-life lovers) and highlighting their mutual desire, this intense and flirtatious moment also emphasizes Slim's independence, confidence, and assertive personality — something that Steve clearly admires and is charmed by. It's also fun banter, showcasing that even during romantic moments, the two can't help teasing each other.

4 "I'm hard to get, Steve. All you have to do is ask me."

Slim

Slim's line in To Have and Have Not when she's having a conversation with Steve resonates with many — especially women. Although she is portrayed as confident and alluring, a woman who is comfortable with her desirability and who has initially created the illusion of unattainability, she subverts this by making sure Steve knows that all he has to do is take the initiative.

Slim knows her worth, as is evident in how she often takes control of all filtration and banter between the two. Despite her domineering nature, though, Slim subtly assures Steve that she is open to him, as seen in this one scene, even if, in true femme fatale fashion, on her own terms. This naturally keeps him on his toes.

3 "Who was the girl, Steve? The one who left you with such a high opinion of women."

Slim

Slim's wittiness and boldness are once again put on show during a conversation with Steve. The sharp-pointed question mixed flirtation with playfulness as the character attempts to get a glimpse of Steve's troubled past, namely his relationship with women and how his behavior toward them must have originated from his own experiences.

Although this memorable quote is cutting, with Slim resorting to her sarcasm and humor to poke at Steve, Slim's delivery is equally teasing. The line emphasizes how Slim is never afraid of challenging Bogart's character and this immediately sets her apart from other women he may have crossed paths with. It's also a great analysis of Bacall's character, as it illustrates her emotional intelligence and observant nature.

2 "Was you ever bit by a dead bee?"

Eddie

This quirky line certainly stands among the film's most iconic. Spoken by Brennan's character Eddie, this memorable quote — one that the character resorts to whether to break the ice or test others — makes for a humorous moment in the film that captures his personality and lightens up the tone.

Brennan's earnestness while delivering this line is definitely one of the reasons why it ranks so high on this list and endures as a beloved quote in the classic film. The comic relief his character provides is an important part of the fan-favorite Golden Age picture, even if he does not show up on screen that much. Furthermore, the line could also be a metaphor for unexpected challenges and dangers, ultimately tying to the movie's broader narrative.

1 "You know how to whistle, don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together and... blow."

Slim

Not only is this one of the most iconic lines in the movie but it is, too, one of the most memorable film quotes in history. Delivered by the ever-radiant Slim, this moment is an unforgettable one — particularly for Bogart and Bacall enthusiasts, who can't help swooning at the all-consuming chemistry between the two during the scene.

Slim's power over Steve is evident, and this line ultimately proves that she is the master seductress — a femme fatale to die for. By offering simple instructions laced with innuendo with a sultry tone, Slim underscores her confidence and boldness as a woman who knows what she wants and isn't afraid to say it. What makes this scene even greater, though, is the electrifying, real-life chemistry between the two legends.

