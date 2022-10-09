As one of the best scenes in Bernie explains, Texas isn't a state. It's basically a hundred different worlds tucked away into a collection of land referred to as a state. Of course, you wouldn't know that from how many movies depict extremely simplified visions of Texas. This is especially true of big-budget mainstream ones that need quick visual shorthands for their locales. As a lifelong resident of Texas, I can attest that it's very true that we have lots of deserts, cowboys, and other staples of depictions of the Lone Star State in pop culture, but the state's landscapes are way more varied than that. Within 10 minutes, you can drive across vacant deserts, bustling cities, and then middle-class suburbia!

This range of nuance is astutely reflected in a subdued manner throughout the new indie film To Leslie, which uses the wide variety of backdrops in Texas as the perfect visual encapsulation of all the nuances in its characters.

Attention to Minute Details Brings Texas to Life

Image Via Momentum Pictures

Taking place in an unspecified part of Texas, To Leslie tells the story of a former lottery winner Leslie (Andrea Riseborough) struggling with her alcoholism. As the project begins, Leslie, having long spent all that cash, is kicked out of a grimy hotel. Needing a place to stay, she tracks down her son James (Owen Teague), who’s now living the city life as a construction worker. As Leslie gets off her train, I noticed behind her a railing covered in some kind of bright blue object. Anyone who’s ridden the DART train system in Dallas will immediately recognize that kind of design flourish from one of the many stations these trains stop at. It’s a bit of color used to brighten up an otherwise normal-looking outdoor public transportation stop, a stab at trying to make these locations feel as “grand” as any of the train stations in New York City.

RELATED: ‘To Leslie’ Review: Andrea Riseborough Is At Her Devastating Career Best

This section of To Leslie doesn’t take place in Dallas, but this tiny background detail captures a big part of the public transportation in this state. Immediately, I felt like I was watching something rooted in my home state rather than a hackneyed approximation. The tininess of the apartment owned by James feels similarly seeped in realism. Texans in pop culture either live in poverty in the middle of the desert or on big ranches. James, meanwhile, lives in something more specific, a location that, upon first look, immediately communicates that this is the living space of a 19-year-old kid just trying to make that month’s rent. It’s a vision of city living, but a cash-strapped kind that’s usually reserved for cinematic stories about struggling New York artists.

This city isn’t the only significant backdrop of To Leslie, as Leslie eventually alienates her son and is forced to move back in with her parents (played by Allison Janney and Stephen Root). The duo lives in a comfortably middle-class home blanketed in the kind of one-note inspirational Christian posters and memorabilia that will be familiar to either any Texas resident (we’ve all stepped into one of these houses throughout our lives) or anybody who dared browse the aisles of a Hobby Lobby. Leslie’s parents don’t live on a farm and their domicile doesn’t immediately suggest rural living. It’s a more nuanced environment, a fitting location for characters who can best be described as “tough bikers who also listen to Danny Gokey.”

Not Always Wide Open Spaces

Image Via Momentum Pictures

Leslie’s journey eventually takes her to a motel owned by Sweeney (Marc Maron) firmly planted in a dusty wasteland is as close as director Michael Morris comes to relishing in a classical Texas backdrop for To Leslie. However, even here one can see how To Leslie is eschewing conventions of how Texas is captured in cinema. Specifically, much like with the Wim Wenders title Paris, Texas, To Leslie is a Texas movie that often emphasizes cramped spaces instead of the wide-open vistas classic Texas Westerns reveled in. The days of the endless frontier are long gone, with Leslie’s surroundings often being the suffocating walls of her hotel room as she grapples with the idea of going sober. Even one of Sweeney’s co-workers running around trying to be free happens in a constraining parking lot rather than a vast field.

Our story eventually shifts to another environment that feels like it would fit snugly into a classical Texas movie. This backdrop emerges when Sweeney takes Leslie to a carnival to meet his daughter and granddaughter. All the games and concerts (including a performance of a cover of “Watermelon Crawl”) are held in a super rural backdrop, with no buildings or bustling roads in sight. However, there’s an important detail to employing this kind of environment, namely in its isolated nature. This carnival visit comes at a good moment in Leslie’s life and the classic honky-tonk vibes of the place are supposed to lull Leslie and the viewer into a sense of security. This is “normal” Texas, nothing could puncture this conventionality.

Of course, this eventually gets upended when Leslie’s parents and an antagonistic biker are revealed to also be at this carnival. Now the classical Texas setting has an extra potent meaning. This departure from the traditional environments of To Leslie has been upended by reminders of Leslie’s harrowing past. After this carnival sequence, both Leslie and the movie she anchors return to more nuanced and unconventional Texas environments. This familiar domicile is integral on a character level and, as a bonus, it manages to make the rest of To Leslie’s backdrops feel extra special.

Much like modern features Hell or High Water, True Stories, or Miss Juneteenth, To Leslie eschews conventions of classic Texas cinema for the better. There is no one way to be a Texan, you could be wearing a cowboy hat and spurs or be dressed like Jobu Tupaki and you’d always be valid as a Texan. Why shouldn’t cinema about Texas be similarly varied? Within To Leslie, one gets a great sense of the wide variety of locales in Texas as well as how those backdrops can serve as vivid visual extensions for the interior worlds of captivating characters. That old guy in Bernie was right, Texas, as seen throughout To Leslie, is so many different pockets of humanity nestled inside a single state.