The South by Southwest Film Festival held annually in Austin, Texas, a city that has been steadily establishing itself for the last few decades as an impressive and prestigious home for the arts, serves as a strong jumping-off point for a number of diverse storytellers and their handled-with-care films. The lineup at this year’s festival was no exception, as it featured the premieres of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s multiverse extravaganza Everything Everywhere All At Once, the meta Nicolas Cage action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock lost treasure adventure The Lost City, Ti West’s slasher film X, and the quirky documentary The Pez Outlaw. It’s easy for these louder, flashier titles to overpower the more delicate and understated ones. Ones that are less of an escape and more of a realistic reminder of how traumatic and beautiful life can be. Enter To Leslie, a brutally honest and exquisite portrayal of one woman’s desperate attempt to finally get it right.

Director Michael Morris’ feature debut opens with something that a lot of movies do without: a detailed title sequence. Dolly Parton’s “Here I Am” plays over a series of tattered, finger-print ridden photographs featuring Leslie (Andrea Riseborough) through the years, often brimming with hope and fearlessness. She exudes a “nothing can stop me” attitude as she smiles in her prom photo from 1997, cradles her newborn, and holds that now-infamous winning lottery ticket. Old local news footage shows the West Texas mother screaming with glee and relief when being interviewed about her newfound fortune. “I feel a hell of a lot better than yesterday!” she says as she waves around the comically large check. “And what do you plan to do with 190,000 smackeroos?” the newsman asks, to which she screams in response “I don’t know, maybe buy a house, get something nice for my boy…just have a better life!”

Thanks to an abrupt scene transition (a smart creative decision that continues throughout the film), we quickly learn that the bright-eyed, life-of-the-party Leslie from the broadcast no longer exists. It’s that exact personality that landed her in the abysmal situation she finds herself in six years since cashing in her winnings. She wears her years of suffering on her face and her resentment is palpable, even when she’s not yelling at the top of her lungs at her landlord who finally got the nerve to evict her from her dilapitdated apartment. This harsh opening scene is the beginning of what is both Leslie’s most desperate and most hopeful attempt at redemption.

There are many ways to describe Riseborough’s performance in this film, with the most effective being “fearless.” That word has a tendency to be thrown around a bit too easily when articulating someone’s strong performance, but in this case, it’s incredibly warranted. Riseborough reveals just as much about Leslie’s life, if not more, when she’s silent. The heartbreaking way she tries to carry herself at the local bar by scraping together any morsel of confidence, only to have it slip away when she tenses up upon recognizing a few shady men, gives the audience a peek inside the tragic and repetitive life that Leslie now lives.

Morris isn’t afraid to linger in uncomfortable moments that, on paper, might not seem particularly interesting. But it’s these moments, however, that emphasize just how much of a struggle it is for Leslie to simply exist. Now homeless and considered an eyesore and burden, we see her timidly navigate through the crowd at the bus stop as people go out of their way not to notice her. The sheer joy that lights up her face upon seeing her now much older, unenthusiastic, and frankly embarrassed son James (brilliantly played by Owen Teague) makes her current situation all the more devastating. Even though she might not be in his life (which the latter half of the film explores), her son never stopped being at the forefront of her mind. Their car ride to James’ apartment is as awkward as a first date. These years apart have stripped away any semblance of the mother-son bond they once had, which is made evident in the unsteady silence. There are the occasional glimmers of familiarity in their interactions, like when he nervously asks, “You still like wonton soup?” but it’s painfully clear that, between the two of them, a lot has been done that might not be able to ever be undone. Leslie suggests they take a trip to the zoo, which James answers with, "How'd you like it if people stood around watchin' you suffer?" To which Leslie replies, "They do!"

While it’s obvious that Leslie blew all of her money, we never see how (though alcohol clearly was, and still is, the worst offender). This story soaks in Leslie’s unfortunate aftermath, leaving the audience to draw their own conclusions as to who the responsible parties are. Obviously, your heart is shattered from start to finish watching the formerly-exuberant Leslie now living with her son and his roommates, and seeing how the rough and short-fused Dutch (Stephen Root) and Nancy (Allison Janney)—bikers who knew Leslie before everything went South—treat her at her most vulnerable. But as the story progresses, there is a bit of a role reversal with who you are “supposed” to be mad at. It’s not so much identifying where to place the blame, but rather understanding where everyone is coming from.

A majority of To Leslie is hard to watch purely because of how authentic it is. Some movies try too hard to be “gritty” or “dark” and fall into a trap of curating life-or-death stakes in an effort to create conflict, but Ryan Binaco’s emotionally unapologetic script (which is loosely based on his mother’s experiences) is effortlessly brought to life by the stellar ensemble. Roughly halfway through the film, we are introduced to Sweeney (Marc Maron), a motel owner who finds the homeless-once-again Leslie’s suitcase and catches her trespassing on his property. At first, Sweeney comes across as a bit crusty (as Maron’s characters tend to do), but he quickly becomes Leslie’s charming hero when he gives her a room and a job as a maid. This drama stealthily becomes a two-hander for the duration of the movie, with Maron cementing himself as an acting force to be reckoned with. Though Sweeney might not initially appear to be the emotionally-available type, it’s his unending well of compassion that puts both Leslie and the film’s overall tone on an upward trajectory.

Riseborough’s impeccable performance cannot be overstated. Her passion shines consistently whether Leslie has hit her lowest low or is riding her highest high. All of this contributes to the film’s poetic ending, which is sure to leave you teary-eyed and reinvigorated with a new lease on life. Let’s hope this film sparks some compassion and conversation, as well as some much-deserved Oscar buzz.

Rating: A+

To Leslie hits theaters October 7.