Today, 1091 shared with Collider the trailer from their upcoming new psychological thriller To The Moon. With some early positive reviews hailing from the movie’s premiere on online film festival Nightstream, the story uses horror elements as a backdrop for addiction and withdrawal themes. The distribution company also revealed to Collider when general audiences can expect to see the movie: It will be available on VOD beginning September 20.

The trailer for To The Moon reveals a disturbing environment that is brought to life when Dennis (Scott Friend) decides to fight his addiction. As the very first scene makes it clear, reality, dreams, and illusions are bound to collide as the main character experiences some low episodes before being able to make it back to normal. And, considering that a very real-looking red-hooded figure lingers around tormenting him, "normal" may be a long way away.

In addition, the trailer reveals the presence of Dennis’ estranged brother Roger (Will Brill), who arrives at the family house and states that “it’s normal to enter a state of psychosis when going through withdrawal” – so we know what kind of territory To The Moon will eventually go. Whatever happens, it will be especially hard on Mia (Madeleine Morgenweck), who not only will have to see her partner going through some tough times, but also mediate the sibling rivalry that comes up as Dennis and Roger start going head-to-head.

Image via 1091 Pictures

To The Moon is written, directed and led by Friend, who is making his feature film writing and directorial debut. The up-and-coming filmmaker is best known for his acting roles in movies like The Dark End of the Street, Union Bridge, and Fourteen. Back when the movie was acquired by Yellow Veil Pictures and then 1091, the freshman director talked a little about his inspirations and intentions:

“I couldn’t be more excited to team up with equally passionate partners in Yellow Veil Pictures to introduce my first feature to the world. With ‘To The Moon’, I wanted to explore the themes of love, addiction and enabling in the context of family. This film, in all of its offbeat and dark humor, is very close to my heart and I hope it resonates with audiences as well as entertains.”

To The Moon premieres on VOD on September 20. The movie will also have a one-night engagement special screening on Monday, September 19 at Nitehawk Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: