Exclusive Music Video for Toad the Wet Sprocket’s “One of Those Days” from Netflix ‘Animal Crackers’

We at Collider are thrilled to exclusively debut the music video for Toad the Wet Sprocket’s new song “One of Those Days.” The song was written specifically for the upcoming Netflix animated film Animal Crackers, which boasts a voice cast that includes John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, Ian McKellen and Sylvester Stallone and tells the story of a family who inherits a neglected circus along with a magical box of animal crackers. As it turns out, these crackers turn whoever eats one into a real, live animal.

For the music video, the members of Toad the Wet Sprocket are turned into puppets as scenes from the Netflix movie play in the background. It’s silly and fun and joyful – exactly what we need right now. And it was entirely handmade by Animal Crackers director Scott Christian Savas and his son.

“In May of 2018, my son Logan, who was 15 at the time, was diagnosed with an illness that left him very sick,” Savas said in a statement. “Wanting to distract him, I came up with the idea to make a music video using puppets. As neither of us knew ANYTHING about puppets, we went to YouTube and learned. Within a month, we had puppet Glen, Dean, Todd, and Randy ready to go. We purchased a green screen and began learning how to film and composite the whole thing.”

Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket says the band was more than happy to contribute a song to the soundtrack when Savas reached out:

“Given our history with songs like ‘Something’s Always Wrong’ and ‘Fall Down,’ it just seemed appropriate that Scott reached out to us to write a song for a scene where everything goes wrong. We’re so proud to be a part of the film and excited for the release. Congratulations to Scott and the whole crew!”

The original soundtrack for Animal Crackers is available starting today from Sony Music, and features original songs from Ian McKellen and Howard Jones in addition to Toad the Wet Sprocket. The album also features well-loved music heard in the film from artists like Michael Bublé, Huey Lewis & the News, and Queen.

Check out the exclusive Toad the Wet Sprocket music video for “One of Those Days” below and click here to buy the soundtrack.