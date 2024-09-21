Tobe Hooper was one of the most influential horror filmmakers ever. He was particularly active in the 1970s and '80s, directing some of those decades' most enduring horrors, like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist. Hooper quickly earned a cult following with his bold, often shocking style and his ability to evoke fear through atmosphere and tension. At their best, his projects have a raw, visceral power, simultaneously gripping and unsettling the viewer.

Not all of Hooper's movies succeed, of course. In fact, his filmography is something of a mixed bag, including both duds and masterpieces. Nevertheless, even his failed experiments tend to feature at least a few intriguing elements, whether it's a unique fusion of genres or an inspired supporting performance. For this reason, many directors have cited him as an influence, from Ridley Scott and Hideo Nakata to Alexandra Aja and Nicolas Winding Refn. With this in mind, here are Hooper's ten best movies, ranked.

10 'Invaders from Mars' (1986)

Starring: Hunter Carson, Karen Black, Timothy Bottoms, Laraine Newman

"These things! They're huge, ugly, slimy, giant Mr. Potato Heads!" One of Hooper's weaker efforts is this remake of a 1953 sci-fi. It centers on a young boy named David Gardner (Hunter Carson), who begins to suspect that aliens are taking over the minds of the adults in his small town. His quiet suburb gradually transforms into a surreal, nightmarish landscape as the aliens tighten their control. When his parents start acting strangely, David realizes that he must convince others before it’s too late.

Effects legend Stan Winston supplies the alien design, which is solid, but over-the-top performances and an unnecessarily long runtime weight the film down. The end result almost feels like a parody, though it's unclear how much of this was intentional. Some of the references and in-jokes are clearly deliberate - winks to the audience - but other moments are just silly thanks to poor execution. Either way, Invaders from Mars is best avoided.

9 'Eaten Alive' (1976)

Starring: Neville Brand, Mel Ferrer, Carolyn Jones, Marilyn Burns

"Name's Buck..." Set in a rundown hotel in the swamps of Texas, Eaten Alive follows Judd (Neville Brand), a deranged hotel owner who feeds his guests to a giant crocodile lurking in the waters around the building. As various travelers check in, they soon find themselves trapped in Judd's web of madness with seemingly no way to escape the gruesome fate that awaits them. In something of a twist, Robert Englund, best known for playing Freddie Krueger, appears here as one of Judd's targets.

The film initially opened to negative reviews, with most critics dismissing it as a cruder, gorier take on ideas from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Indeed, some of the scenes are somehow both bloodier than that movie, yet less tense, However, subsequent audiences have been a little kinder to Eaten Alive, and it's now a minor cult film. It's certainly rough around the edges and a little ridiculous, but it still offers up enjoyment for fans of this subgenre.

Eaten Alive A psychotic redneck, who owns a dilapidated hotel in rural East Texas, kills various people who upset him or his business, and he feeds their bodies to a large crocodile that he keeps as a pet in the swamp beside his hotel. Cast Neville Brand , Mel Ferrer , Carolyn Jones , Marilyn Burns , William Finley , Stuart Whitman , Roberta Collins , Kyle Richards Runtime 91 Minutes Writers Alvin L. Fast , Mardi Rustam , Kim Henkel

8 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2' (1986)

Starring: Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams, Jim Siedow, Bill Moseley

"I've got a real good eye for prime meat. Runs in the family." Speaking of weaker takes on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre formula, the sequel was a major disappointment, not coming close to the original in terms of scares or impact. The main character this time around is DJ Vanita "Stretch" Brock (Carolin Williams), who inadvertently records a live murder committed by Leatherface (Bill Johnson) and his family. As Stretch attempts to expose the gruesome crimes, she is drawn into the terrifying world of the Sawyers, where she must fight to survive.

Hooper attempts to differentiate this movie from its predecessor by making it more darkly humorous, almost satirical, with mixed results. He also abandons the original's documentary-like aesthetic for a more polished look, which doesn't really suit the material. At least it's not a complete retread, but this movie just isn't particularly scary. That said, Dennis Hopper deserves praise for trying to make the most out of his under-written character.

Cast Dennis Hopper , Caroline Williams , Jim Siedow , Bill Moseley , Bill Johnson , Ken Evert Runtime 89 Writers Kim Henkel , Tobe Hooper , L.M. Kit Carson

7 'Shadow Realm' (2002)

Starring: James D'Arcy, Natasha Wightman, Nicholas Clay, Dominic Mafham

"The darkness is like a scar on my brain." Shadow Realm is a horror anthology directed by Keith Gordon, Paul Shapiro, and Hooper. It's actually stitched together from two unaired episodes of the Fox TV show Night Visions. In one segment, Malcolm McDowell plays a patient consumed by the need to perform specific rituals and patterns; another focuses on a stranger who arrives in a town where music is feared, and the one entitled 'Voices' is about a court employee who gains the ability to hear the thoughts of a man involved in a trial.

Hooper's story is called 'The Maze', and is probably the strongest one. It features Thora Birch as a young woman navigating a hedge maze on a college campus, only to find the world has changed upon her exit. It's a cool concept, and Birch is always entertaining, but the execution is decidedly lackluster. This is TV-movie quality stuff that is only really worth watching for Hooper diehards who want to explore his entire filmography.

6 'The Funhouse' (1981)

Starring: Elizabeth Berridge, Shawn Carson, Jeanne Austin, Jack McDermott

"I've been expecting you." This slasher focuses on a group of teenagers who decide to spend the night inside a carnival's funhouse. What starts as a thrill-seeking adventure quickly turns into a nightmare when they witness a murder and realize they’re being stalked by a monstrous killer. The confined setting of the funhouse, with its eerie rides and grotesque animatronics, set the stage for a fun and quirky thriller.

Funhouse is surprisingly restrained, in a good way, and stylishly directed. It sees Hooper channeling inspirations like Alfred Hitchcock and James Whale, rather than serving up pure schlock. Apparently, Hooper's slick work here landed him his gig directing Poltergeist a year later. While the protagonists aren't particularly well-developed, the film’s uniquely designed funhouse, quirky side characters, and expertly crafted finale elevate it above most other slashers from that era. Slasher connoisseurs who haven't seen it yet should give it a try.

The Funhouse Cast Elizabeth Berridge , Shawn Carson , Jeanne Austin , Jack McDermott , Cooper Huckabee , Largo Woodruff , Miles Chapin , David Carson Runtime 96 Minutes Writers Lawrence J. Block

5 'Body Bags' (1993)

Starring: John Carpenter, Tom Arnold, Tobe Hooper, Robert Carradine