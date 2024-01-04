After bursting onto the scene in the mid-1990s with his breakout performance in The Ice Storm, among several other noteworthy Hollywood releases, Tobey Maguire carved out a career as an unlikely leading man, usually playing kind though ignored social outcasts. While he won plenty of acclaim with such roles around the turn of the century, it wasn't until his famous portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy that Maguire truly cemented himself as an immortal icon of the screen.

However, while the Spider-Man films are still among his most popular movies, Maguire has branched out as his career has gone on, even earning a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Brothers, which ranked 15th overall of his films on IMDb. With the list dominated by his early work, IMDb's evaluation of Maguire's acting career thus far is rife with compelling cult classics and a couple of major blockbusters as well.

10 'Deconstructing Harry' (1997)

While much of the movie's charm may have dissipated in recent years, 1997's Deconstructing Harry was a major release at the time, with Woody Allen writing, directing, and co-starring in the picture. It follows a bestselling writer who, having been invited to a ceremony at his former university that seeks to honor his achievements, embarks on a journey of self-discovery as he reflects on his past life marred by sex addiction and manipulation.

With the writer's characters confronting him and people from his past rejecting him completely, he learns how his stories have affected those around him. Tobey Maguire appears as Harvey Stern, one of the author's characters who was a sex-obsessed young man prematurely claimed by death. Despite the limited screen time, Maguire was able to have a significant impact.

9 'Seabiscuit' (2003)

A sporting drama with a very loose basis on the triumph of the titular racehorse, Seabiscuit was a rousing and sentimental viewing experience. Set in the midst of the Great Depression, it focuses on three men who tie their lives to the unlikely racehorse, with Maguire starring as Seabiscuit's jockey with a sporting history marred by injury. Jeff Bridges appears as a businessman reeling from the death of his son, and Chris Cooper is Tom Smith, a down-and-out horse trainer.

To focus squarely on Maguire, the actor was a revelation as jockey Johnny "Red" Pollard and was recognized at the Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of the outstanding ensemble cast. The film itself went on to receive seven Academy Award nominations, widespread critical acclaim, and earned $148 million through its theatrical release, becoming one of the highest-grossing sports movies.

8 'This Boy's Life' (1993)

Ignoring an uncredited appearance in the forgotten children's adventure film The Wizard, Tobey Maguire effectively made his cinematic debut in the 1993 drama This Boy's Life. The film also served as the major breakout of a very young Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred as Tobias Wolff. Based on the writer's memoirs of his childhood as he and his mother move to Seattle, the film follows her hopes of finding a reliable partner, resulting in Tobias suffering at the hands of his abusive stepfather, Dwight (Robert De Niro).

Maguire, who had auditioned for the main part that went to DiCaprio, had a minor role as Tobias' childhood friend, Chuck Bolger. It wasn't the first or last time that Maguire lost out on a role to DiCaprio, with the two actors vying for the same part often throughout their young careers and forming a life-long friendship that lasts to this day. This Boy's Life is an effective and haunting coming-of-age movie bolstered by DiCaprio's affecting work.

7 'The Ice Storm' (1997)

After losing out on major roles throughout the early part of his career, Tobey Maguire shifted his focus in terms of the characters he would target, a decision which yielded instant reward as he was cast in Ang Lee's The Ice Storm. Maguire co-stars as Paul Hood, a teenage boarding school student who serves as the narrator. The film follows two dysfunctional upper-class families as they struggle to adapt to the changing times, with all their lies, alcoholism, and adultery coming to the fore throughout the 1973 Thanksgiving celebrations.

Having spent almost a decade up to that point trying to break into a major part, The Ice Storm served as the film Maguire needed to kick-start his career; under Ang Lee's direction, he put in an attention-grabbing performance. It was all the more impressive considering his central performance came amid an ensemble cast, including Kevin Kline, Joan Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Christina Ricci, and a young Elijah Wood.

6 'The Cider House Rules' (1999)

Following Maguire's establishment as a promising leading man, there was a spate of films in which he starred through the late 90s and early 2000s. One of the best was The Cider House Rules, which followed a kind-hearted orphan who, after being taken in by a doctor during WWII, decides to venture out to see the world.

The Cider House Rules is imbued with warmth and charm born from its gorgeous visual display and vast array of wonderful performances from an indelible cast, including Michael Caine, Charlize Theron, and Paul Rudd. It went on to win two Oscars from seven nominations, while Maguire received his first Screen Actor Guild Awards nomination as part of a collective nomination for the entire cast.

5 'Spider-Man' (2002)

While Tobey Maguire was quite a well-known actor by 2002, Spider-Man propelled him to a new level of international stardom and helped pave the way for the future of superhero cinema. It follows Peter Parker (Maguire), a relatively unpopular high school student whose life changes after a radioactive spider bites him, granting him great powers that he uses to fight crime and a vengeful enemy, the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

While debate has raged about who the best Spider-Man actor is, few could deny that Maguire was a perfect fit for his Spider-Man films, suiting their blend of fun, action, and heart to a tee. With superhero movies becoming such an integral part of the cinematic landscape for well over a decade, it is easy to look back on Spider-Man as a true modern classic as well as a pioneering masterpiece from Sam Raimi.

4 'Pleasantville' (1998)

A wonderfully witty satire that mixed light-hearted and accessible humor with timely social commentary, Pleasantville was yet another late 90s starring Maguire to great effect. The film follows David (Maguire) and his sister, Jennifer (Reese Witherspoon), as they find themselves transported to the black-and-white world of David's favorite 50s TV show. The duo must act as characters in the show while trying to figure out a way out.

The juxtaposition between the two squabbling siblings becomes a joyous central attraction as the titular town of "Pleasantville" begins to change around them based on their actions. Pleasantville received three Academy Award nominations and remains a potent examination of repression, change, and the loss of innocence.

3 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' (1998)

Alongside Pleasantville, the other release that Maguire appeared in during 1998 was the black comedy stoner road movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Adapted from Hunter S. Thompson's eponymous novel, it follows a journalist and his attorney who venture to Las Vegas to cover a motorcycle race. Soon, they find themselves becoming entrenched in exacerbating drug use, jeopardizing their work as their behavior spirals out of control.

Johnny Depp and Benicio del Toro star in the lead roles, with Maguire making an impressionable cameo as one of the first people the drugged-up duo comes across, a young hitchhiker they pick up and soon flees from them on foot. Although initial reception was mixed and it flopped at the box office, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas has become a polarizing cult classic, largely off the back of the leads' engrossing performances and Terry Gilliam's arresting and bizarre visual display.

2 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

An early triumph and an enduring classic in modern comic book cinema, Spider-Man 2 is widely viewed as one of the best superhero movies and a highlight of Sam Raimi's career. Set two years after the events of Spider-Man, it follows Peter Parker as he goes through a brief lull in life while facing the vengeful Doctor Octavius (Alfred Molina), a fallen scientist aiming to recreate the deadly nuclear fusion experiment that killed his wife.

With its deeper, emotional focus on character, fine performances from Maguire and Molina, and some terrific action sequences to boot, Spider-Man 2 is an intelligent and emotionally resonant blockbuster. Additionally, it also earned plenty of respect for pushing the idea of superhero movies being more than just cartoonish, pulpy flicks, offering emphatic proof of the heights the genre could reach in the future.

1 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

If Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films were a launchpad for the current might of superhero cinema, then Tobey Maguire's portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man must be one of the genre's most important performances. While fans at the time couldn't have anticipated what would come in later years, the major crossover event Spider-Man: No Way Home presented ample opportunity for Maguire to be celebrated.

The MCU movie follows Tom Holland's Peter Parker as he seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) following the revelation of his identity. However, Strange's spell goes wrong as multiverses combine with heroes and villains from other realms of existence intersect. With Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a monumental success for Marvel and a well-executed celebration of 21st-century superhero cinema.

