If you're a cinephile who came of age in the 2000s, then it's hard to think of Tobey Maguire as anything other than a major fixture of your childhood. Primarily due to his genre-defining portrayal of Peter Parker in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, Maguire was an ideal role model-type actor for kids looking for a hero to emulate during a turbulent era in American history. Perhaps because of that success, he tended to be typecast in that mold too often, when that arguably wasn't even his greatest strength. Roger Ebert noted as much in his review of the forgotten 2009 remake Brothers, where he claimed Maguire completely stole the movie by operating in a zone he rarely went to.

Tobey Maguire Was An All-American Idol

It's important to first note what kind of roles Maguire gained notoriety for, the mode that audiences grew accustomed to seeing him in. It wasn't just as Spider-Man that he was positioned as an admirable hero, since films as varied as The Cider House Rules, Pleasantville, and Seabiscuit all had him play plucky heroes with hearts of gold. Maguire had an earnest All-American boy-next-door demeanor mixed with a charming stubbornness that, ironically, made him seem like a better fit for Captain America than Spider-Man. But that golden retriever energy was often moderated by a lurking darkness, where his wide-eyed glare became a flinty stare, and that stubbornness gave way to an abrasive and pugnacious anger that was shocking when it appeared. As much as he could give a heartfelt speech or get his eyes just the right amount of wet, Maguire's strongest moments come when he loses himself to his unhinged side, hence why his surprise appearance as a drugged-out creep in Babylon is one of the highlights of his career. Ebert recognized this truth when he watched Brothers and pointed out how powerful Maguire was.

Roger Ebert Didn't Know Tobey Maguire Could Be This Dark

Brothers is about two brothers, Sam (Maguire) and Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal), who love and support each other, even as they tend to be opposites in personality. Sam is a straight-arrow devoted husband, father, and veteran Marine, while Tommy is the family black sheep who's just been released from prison and is seen as a reprobate by his family. Sam's two daughters struggle with how often he leaves them behind for his Marine duties, and his father (Sam Shepard) practically worships him and resents Tommy. Sam is sent on another tour in Afghanistan, leaving Tommy to take care of his wife, Grace (Natalie Portman), and his two kids. When Sam is presumed dead after his helicopter is shot down, Tommy helps Grace and her daughters through the grieving process, which leads to him and Grace caving into their shared vulnerability and indulging in a regrettable kiss.

Things only get more awkward when it turns out that Sam is alive and comes home deeply traumatized from his experiences, unable to communicate what he saw and what he's going through. Sam's increasingly erratic mental health is a slowly fizzling fuse in a powder keg house full of familial tension and one huge secret that could destroy everyone, and while Gyllenhaal and Portman give fine performances that are neither of their best work, Maguire gives a performance so upsetting that Ebert claimed he'd "never seen these dark depths in him before."

Tobey Maguire Was Better Served By His Dark Side