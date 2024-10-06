With the modern box office dominance of films like Avengers: Endgame and Deadpool and Wolverine, it can be easy to forget that, at one time, superhero films weren't surefire hits. Back in the early 2000s, with the Batman franchise fading from the zeitgeist, audiences got their superhero thrills from the Blade and X-Men movies, but in 2002, the genre was revitalized with the release of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man.

A large part of Spidey's appeal was Tobey Maguire, the actor who brought Peter Parker and his superhero alter ego to life. Maguire applied a dorky but endearing charisma to the character that made his portrayal of the web-slinger one of the most beloved big-screen adaptations of a superhero. Over the years, Maguire played Parker three more times, providing some of the character's most iconic and rewatchable big-screen moments, but some stick out more than others. These are Tobey Maguire's most rewatchable scenes as Spider-Man ranked based on their entertainment value and memorability.

10 Peter Gets the Black Suit

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Spider-Man 3 may be the Raimi trilogy's most divisive release, but it still has some great moments. One example is a scene where Peter Parker first makes contact with the alien symbiote and gains the black Spider-Man suit. In the scene, Peter is engulfed by the sticky black substance before waking up attached to the side of a building in his new suit.

The beginning, when the symbiote approaches and consumes Peter, is a perfect callback to Raimi's horror roots, with shots from the symbiote's POV heavily mirroring shots of the evil moving through the woods in his Evil Dead films. Peter, now in his black suit, swinging through New York at night is one of the most memorable moments in the entire trilogy, ensuring that the sequence is exceedingly rewatchable in Maguire's least rewatchable appearance as Spider-Man.

9 The Jazz Dance

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

A major plot point in Spider-Man 3 is the moral corruption of Peter Parker as a result of both his mental health and the influence of the symbiote. Peter's moral failings are illustrated by a trip to a jazz club with new love interest Gwen Stacey (Bryce Dallas Howard). It turns out that Peter only brings Gwen to the club with the intent of making Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), an employee of the club, jealous.

To do this, Peter first interrupts her performance by playing the piano before doing an over-the-top dance routine. The scene is emblematic of many of Spider-Man 3's issues, but it is also a joy to watch because of its absurdity. The sequence has a ton of energy, and despite how out of place it is, it clearly had a ton of work put into it, with the lighting being a particular highlight. In the context of the movie, the jazz club scene is rewatchable for all the wrong reasons, but it is still a heavily entertaining moment that's one of the most memorable from Maguire's tenure as Peter Parker.

8 The Three Spider-Men Discuss Their Histories

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive box office hit that brought all three big-screen Spider-Men (Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland) together into one, crowd-pleasing multiversal adventure that still stands as one of the MCU's best movies. One of the best aspects was getting to see the three unique takes on Spider-Man interact with each other.

The best exchange happens right before their climactic showdown with their past villains. As they prepare, the heroes discuss their web-shooting methods, former foes, and even the self-esteem of Garfield's rendition of Peter. It's a wonderful moment of comedic relief that highlights the distinct awkwardness of Maguire's Peter and serves as a perfect reminder of why casting him was such a brilliant decision to begin with. It may not be the most action-packed scene in No Way Home, but it is one of its funniest, solidifying it as an extremely rewatchable moment.

7 Peter Discovers His Powers At School

'Spider-Man' (2002)

After Peter Parker is bitten by a genetically modified spider in the opening moments of Spider-Man, he begins to experience changes. His vision clears up, he appears more muscular, and during lunch, he begins to shoot webs from his wrists. Peter then accidentally launches a tray at school bully Flash Thompson (Joe Manganiello), leading to his first on-screen fight.

The buildup to the fight and the fight itself serve as excellent showcases of Peter's new abilities. Catching Mary Jane, her tray, and each of her lunch items is a clever way of illustrating the young hero's increased reflexes, and despite utilizing some now-dated CGI, it's still the best on-screen representation of Peter's spider senses, allowing him to see flies, spitballs, and paper planes in slow motion. The fight itself is icing on the cake, displaying Peter's improved agility by having him effortlessly dodge Flash's attacks. The scene as a whole is a fantastic way to introduce audiences to Spider-Man's abilities.

6 The Cage Fight

'Spider-Man' (2002)

While the Flash scene serves as an introduction to Peter's powers as Spider-Man, his fight against Bonesaw McGraw (Randy Savage) functions as an introduction to his Spider-Man persona. During the cage match, emceed by frequent Raimi collaborator Bruce Campbell, Peter drops the first of his signature quips, showing audiences a new, more confident side of the character.

While working as an effective showcase of Peter's newfound confidence, the scene is also genuinely fun. Watching Peter use his webs to flip around the cage is exciting, and the fact that the match isn't one-sided makes it more thrilling. Some of Peter's confidence is misplaced, as he doesn't have a lot of experience — the movie illustrates it by having him take a few solid hits in this fight rather than immediately making him a perfect hero. The scene's humor and action, combined with its unique setting, make it a memorable moment.

5 Maguire's Peter Parker Returns

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Prior to its release, speculation surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home ran rampant. While trailers revealed the return of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus on top of even more classic villains from the series' past, the involvement of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield was a secret that was preserved until opening night, a choice that resulted in an extremely memorable theatrical experience for those that saw it unspoiled.

No Way Home's most crowd-pleasing moment is when it finally reunites Garfield, who arrives first, and Maguire, who enters Ned's (Jacob Batalon) house in his street clothes and with an appropriate amount of awkwardness. It was a joy to simply see Maguire's interpretation of the famous superhero on-screen once again, but in the time since, the scene has stood as a rewatchable moment that perfectly encapsulates what made Maguire's performance so beloved to begin with.

4 Peter Saves the Green Goblin

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

While No Way Home features both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man, the plot still largely focuses on Tom Holland's version of the character, an appropriate decision since the film is intended to cap off his trilogy. However, this choice doesn't mean the film is entirely devoid of big character moments for both returning Spider-Men.

The emotional impact of the scene, as well as the related performances, make it both extremely rewatchable and one of the best moments in the film.

While Garfield's standout moment is preventing MJ (Zendaya) from plummeting to her death in a manner similar to his Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), Maguire's moment comes at the climax of the film, as Holland's Spider-Man, enraged by the earlier death of his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), brutally beats down Dafoe's Green Goblin. When Holland's Peter goes for the kill, raising the goblin glider with the intent of impaling his foe, Maguire's Peter blocks the attack, a move which the Goblin takes advantage of to stab Peter in the back. While Peter ends up okay in the end, the scene is still emotionally effective by showing that he has grown from his experiences in the Raimi trilogy. Maguire's Peter recognizes that acting in anger fixes nothing. The emotional impact of the scene, as well as the related performances, make it both extremely rewatchable and one of the best moments in the film.

3 Spider-Man vs. the Green Goblin

'Spider-Man' (2002)

One of the biggest highlights from the first Spider-Man is Willem Dafoe's performance as the Green Goblin. Dafoe masterfully shifts between the brilliant Norman Osborn and his sadistic, villainous alter ego, with the writing adding an extra layer to the character's intimidating nature. While most of the fiend's scenes could easily be claimed as highlights of the franchise's history, his best moment with Maguire's Spider-Man is his final clash with the hero, which is also the best final battle in any of the Raimi films.

What makes Spider-Man's battle against the Green Goblin so memorable is how brutal it is. Audiences can feel the impact of each hit that Peter and the Goblin take, an effect enhanced by the visual damage that both combatants take. In addition, the fight choreography is extremely imaginative, with one notable moment being when Spider-Man pulls a wall down on top of the Green Goblin. It may not be the series' most complex or effects-heavy fight, but it is effective and features a great villain performance, making it an exceedingly rewatchable fight scene.

2 Peter Tests His Powers

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Shortly after his fight with Flash, Peter Parker goes to an alley where he begins to experiment with his newly discovered Spider abilities. It is at this point that Peter climbs his first wall, discovers just how far he is capable of jumping, and learns how to control the webs that shoot from his wrists. It's an essential scene for any superhero origin story, but it is handled particularly wonderfully in Spider-Man.

What makes this scene such a standout is how genuinely excited Peter is. He's a dorky teenager, so it makes sense that he'd be extremely enthusiastic upon learning of his abilities. While this could come off as obnoxious or a failed attempt at humor, Maguire plays it with so much sincerity that the audience never turns against him. The moment when Peter workshops different catchphrases to shout out while shooting his webs is also a comedic highlight that solidifies the scene's rewatchability.

1 The Train Rescue

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Spider-Man 2 is generally viewed as one of the best superhero movies of all time, and for good reason. The film focuses on Peter attempting to balance his life as Spider-Man with the harsh realities of adulthood, like having to pay his rent. Its plot is extremely memorable, and Alfred Molina turns in a great performance as Doctor Octopus, but Spider-Man 2's greatest asset is its train rescue scene.

In one of the franchise's best action sequences, Spider-Man and Doc Ock brawl on top of a moving train, with Spider-Man having to catch civilians as Ock hurls them through the air. Eventually, Doctor Octopus sees his opportunity to escape, leaving Peter with the task of stopping the speeding train from derailing. He does so in a tension-filled scene where he uses every last ounce of his strength to save the civilians onboard. It's a fantastic action setpiece, but what makes it particularly memorable is the aftermath. When the train finally stops, an unmasked Peter collapses from exhaustion, with the train's passengers taking him inside, promising to protect his identity and even attempting to shield him when Doc Ock returns. The moment beautifully illustrates the appreciation that the people of New York have for Spider-Man, capping off an already extremely rewatchable fight with a memorable and unique look at the relationship a hero has with the civilians they watch over.

