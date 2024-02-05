The Big Picture Apple TV+ unveils the trailer for Manhunt, a limited series delving into the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

The show follows John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle) as he attempts to assassinate Lincoln, with Henry Rathbone (Tobias Menzies) in pursuit.

Manhunt joins Apple TV+'s collection of true crime content, with the first two episodes premiering on March 15.

The stage is set for chaos in the premiere trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series, Manhunt. History buffs are going to have a field day with this one as the show will dig into one of the “least understood crimes in history” as John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle, Masters of the Air) moves to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln (Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass). Based on The New York Times bestselling nonfiction book by James L. Swanson, the show’s first trailer has been dropped ahead of its double episode premiere on March 15.

A man hoping to create a legacy for himself, the trailer introduces us to Boyle’s take on the assassin who would rise to historical status after murdering one of the most famous Presidents in the history of the United States. Setting up the background of how we got to the point of watching Booth load up a small gun and change the course of history forever, the trailer catches up at the end of the Civil War with President Lincoln (Linklater) being given congratulations on the end to the long and brutal battles. But that celebratory feeling only lasts for a moment when gunfire rings out at Ford’s Theater and Lincoln falls into a coma which will inevitably lead to his death. From here, it’s all-out action as Booth goes on the run with Lincoln’s close friend and military official, Henry Rathbone (Tobias Menzies, Outlander), hot on his pursuit. Racing against time and a Confederate conspiracy, Rathbone and a group of soldiers set out to capture Booth before he fades into hiding forever.

Along with Menzies, Boyle, and Linklater, your new scripted true crime obsession also stars a recognizable cast including Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens), Lovie Simone (The Craft: Legacy), Glenn Morshower (24), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Damian O’Hare (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl), and Matt Walsh (Veep).

‘Manhunt’ Continues Apple TV+’s Venture Into True Crime

The latest title to enter the streamer’s growing lineup of true crime content, Manhunt will find itself right at home alongside other scripted titles including Black Bird and docuseries The Big Conn. The seven-part project was created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky (Fargo, Friday Night Lights) who also joins as the showrunner and executive producer.

Check out the trailer for Manhunt below and catch the first two episodes streaming on March 15, with new installments to follow weekly through April 19.

