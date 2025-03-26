Toby Kebbell and Shia LaBeouf are set to face off in the new boxing drama Salvable this spring. Collider can exclusively reveal the new poster art for the film, in which Kebbell and LaBeouf loom large over the film's hardscrabble industrial setting. The film will premiere in theaters, on demand, and digital on May 2, 2025.

In the new poster, Kebbell has his gloves up and his eyes on the prize, as aging boxer Sal the Bull. The bearded LaBeouf has his hair bleached and slicked back, reflecting the shady nature of his character, Vince. Below them is the bleakly industrial setting of the film; it was filmed on location in Wales last year. Kebbell may not be recognized for some of his most famous roles, which include the tyrannical bonobo Koba in the Planet of the Apes films and King Kong in Kong: Skull Island; however, he has recently starred, sans CG ape accouterments, in the Apple TV+ series Servant and For All Mankind. LaBeouf has come a long way since starring in the Transformers films, and was recently seen in the Francis Ford Coppola magnum opus Megalopolis. Both men were trained to box for the film by Carl Froch, a retired British boxer who held the super-middleweight championship multiple times and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2023; he also has a cameo in the film.

What Is 'Salvable' About?

Kebbell stars as Sal "The Bull," a boxer rapidly approaching his fortieth birthday and the end of his legitimate career. His personal life isn't doing much better than his professional life, but he does have a close bond with his daughter, Molly (Kila Lord Cassidy, The Wonder). However, he earns a shot at redemption when his old friend Vince (LaBeouf) comes back into his life with a tempting prospect: a big payday from an illegal, underground boxing match. Unfortunately, Vince's return soon sees him entangled with all manner of unsavory characters. Will Sammy risk everything he still has to take one last shot at glory? The film also stars James Cosmo (Jack Ryan), Elaine Cassidy (Felicia's Journey), Michael Socha (Papillon), Aiysha Hart (A Discovery of Witches), Nell Hudson (Outlander) and Barry Ward (Bad Sisters).

Salvable was directed by Björn Franklin and Johnny Marchetta; a UK-based music video directing duo, Salvable is their first feature film. Franklin also wrote the film's script. It is produced by Jamie Gamache and Connor O’Hara for Lowkey Films, and Julien Loeffler and James Kermack for Featuristic Films.

Salvable will hit theaters, on demand, and digital on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.