Jane Eyre is easily one of the most recognizable pieces of English literature, and therefore one of the most incalculably retold. Published in 1847 by Charlotte Brontë, dozens of media, theater, and written reinterpretations have tackled the story of a lonely orphan governess and her romance with the brooding master of a Victorian manor (who, unfortunately, keeps nasty secrets). The BBC, aka the reigning ruler of atmospherically faithful miniseries, is no exception. In 2006, the British Broadcasting Corporation produced the definitive version of Brontë's magnum opus starring an onscreen pair as dynamic and sizzling as can be: Ruth Wilson as the "plain" heroine beloved by introvert girls everywhere, and Toby Stephens as Jane's paramour, the oft-imitated and rarely duplicated Edward Rochester. Although director Cary Fukunaga achieved the best movie version in 2011, this 17-year-old BBC reincarnation is a nearly perfect production.

The trick to a good Jane Eyre is properly conveying the book's startling intimacy. The meticulous way Brontë centered her protagonist's emotional journey has struck chords for nearly two centuries. The Jane Eyre of 2006 captures Brontë's bleak but grand Gothic landscape then balances it with the searing intimacies demanded by its insular and actively minded protagonist. Humane, moody, sweeping, yet condensing a massive novel into its essential bones, the BBC did it right and did it the best. Leading the charge is Wilson, whose almost-debut performance kickstarts the reputation Luther and The Affair would soon cement; and Toby Stephens, who blazes his way through the Rochester role years before Black Sails and Percy Jackson and the Olympians were a whisper in anyone's minds.

The 2006 ‘Jane Eyre’ Captures the Book’s Atmosphere

The BBC's iron grip on quality adaptations would almost be unfair if devotees didn't so benefit. Comparing the 2006 Jane Eyre against Cary Fukunaga's 2011 film is a little unfair, too. The BBC usually has a magic weapon up their sleeves: budget (limited but adeptly utilized), creative perspective, and the natural flexibility afforded by a miniseries format. In such an equation, even the longest movie comes up short. 2006's Jane Eyre is a case of right place meets right time meets right people. Emmy-nominated director Susanna White of Andor, Boardwalk Empire, and The Buccaneers amplifies the novel's Gothic intensity by visualizing all those long, dark, threatening hallways illuminated only by wandering candlelight. Wide-open exteriors contrast with these claustrophobic tight shots, which in turn alternate between beautiful green forests and foggy mountains at twilight.

Zeroing into the details, White activates audiences' empathy by opening on a vast expanse of desert. This represents Jane Eyre's headspace, a girl haunted by loneliness and deeply imaginative. Cinematographer Mike Eley's lens places the audience inside Jane's insular existence and filters everything through that perspective. Beautiful gowns swish in slow motion. A wedding bouquet sheds petals. The simplest touch adopts an eroticism born from the passion reserved for soulmates. Ominous crow caws startle, and the wind wails as harshly as the stinging abuse Jane receives throughout her miserable childhood. Moments of escalating tension almost venture into horror (appropriate, given the genetic bleed-over between Gothic romance and Gothic horror). Jane Eyre is a quintessential Victorian melodrama, but this melodrama has an impact. It should, given Charlotte Brontë's first-person prose. For all this intimate lingering, screenwriter Sandy Welch employs dynamic pacing. She keeps events tight, detailed, and character-focused, ditching the extraneous and never dawdling.

Toby Stephens’ Performance Gives Rochester New Depth

All that's well, good, and necessary. The most necessary for a romance disguised as self-fulfillment are the performances. Jane Eyre's stars fire on all cylinders years before they became cable television staples. Toby Stephens puts such a stamp on the melancholy Rochester it's a wonder that other actors dared attempt. Having cut his teeth on the Shakespearean stage, Stephens treats the role with all the gravitas of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He's not just Byronic and winsome as needs demand; his presence is suffocating while still being magnetic. There's a casual, military brusqueness to his delivery that isn't actively hostile. His Rochester will grumpily toss back his curly dark locks, then backtrack. He does his best to be polite despite lacking practice. As such, he hoards tiny wry smirks. It's a lethal blow to the kneecaps when Stephens deploys his toothy smile or playfully flirtatious wit. Just like Ruth Wilson's Jane is always on guard, Stephens' Rochester is always assessing (and re-assessing). Once the bluster thaws, it's easy to see why Rochester would grow on his staff, let alone how a young girl would get swept off her feet. There are layers here instead of just being a jerk.

Four hours — one of those miniseries benefits — gives Stephens time to steep in his role like a hand-crafted cup of hot tea. Rochester recognizes Jane as a complex human being, and Stephens brings that same depth to his flawed character. Rochester broods, but he broods with purpose. He's bitter and jaded, tired of playing a game that inevitably ends in betrayal. His mistakes haunt him enough that a socially stratified rich man seeks reassurance about his morality from his governess — who he later tucks into his dressing gown so she stays warm. Rochester's yearning is littered with privileged blunders, yes, but his tender adoration for Jane becomes tactile. He looms over her shorter frame because he's physically attuned to her. Stephens' body language follows Wilson's like the famous string binding their characters' hearts. He's tugged along and in awe of this woman even as he's guilt-stricken for warming himself with her glow. Rochester apologism is a non-starter, but Stephens' angst is sympathetic. We understand that he's terrified of losing the only good thing that's happened to him, one he cradles like she's made of blown glass. When Rochester breaks that glass, his impassioned speeches are shaded with self-hatred and ugly vulnerability.

It's a wise way to approach a controversial character. An added benefit is how this paves the way for Rochester's semi-redemption. Jane Eyre has never been an "I can fix him" story. Rochester must fix himself after getting forcibly humbled. When Rochester's at his lowest, it seems like he's been praying for the ax to fall. After all, it's tiring living under the Sword of Damocles. Rochester helped define the Brooding Antihero archetype, but Toby Stephens doesn't even hint at self-awareness — just authenticity. He understands the character's dueling necessities and flourishes accordingly.

Ruth Wilson Is the Perfect Jane Eyre

There's no Rochester without a Jane, and Toby Stephens' chemistry with Ruth Wilson is, frankly, outrageous. Their lingering eye contact foreshadows the characters' visceral connection (one lost soul recognizing another), and then comes the array of complex microexpressions. Ruth Wilson leads and grounds Jane Eyre with her own reserved ardor, and with one guest star screen credit to her name beforehand. Wilson's boiling emotionality is all behind her eyes, the definition of showing-not-telling Jane's guarded, ever-watchful, and deeply feeling interiority. Her facial twitches suggest a frightened deer's vulnerability. She's used to forced socialization but still awkward around people; this song-and-dance takes effort and requires masking her true feelings.

Nevertheless, Jane conducts herself with a goddess' assurance. Politeness isn't surrendering her ground, and directness isn't cruelty. A rude guy doesn't scare her off. And the most banal niceties, when genuine, thrill her soul. Receiving an unexpected letter becomes as intimate as a kiss. Later, Jane cherishes Rochester's kisses by clutching her mouth in joyous wonder. She isn't a stone statue, a fault other adaptations slip into despite Jane's speech to the contrary, but a well of endless feeling. In an era when women were expected to enter loveless marriages and forsake their desires for others, Jane knows herself and pursues what she wants. That's love, given and reciprocated.

Just like Toby Stephens as Rochester, the pacing and directorial intimacy give Jane room to breathe. Susanna White makes Jane changing from her white wedding regalia into her normal gray a metaphorical ritual; she's disassembling and reassembling herself, even if she's been broken apart. Jane is stalwart, loving, and as layered as the books she loves. Wilson's Jane is Brontë's Jane transposed from page to screen. The 2006 Jane Eyre is more than worth the watch for the pairing of Wilson and Stephens. If the rest appeals, then you’ve found yourself in the right place for proper BBC-induced escapism.

Jane Eyre is available to stream on Britbox.

