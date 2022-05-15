Cinematic interpretations of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) have varied over the years. They tend to range from presenting characters we should fear to characters we should poke fun at. There have been some depictions that look at the disorder in a more realistic light, but none have covered all areas as well as Toc Toc. Based on the French play by Laurent Baffie, this Spanish comedy-drama sees five OCD patients crammed in a room together whilst they wait for their doctor to arrive. The movie is practically in real-time and in one location, and runs at a swift, manageable 90 minutes. It’s a truly insightful and memorable 90 minutes though, full of heart and humor.

From the first minute, the movie explores every aspect of OCD. Each of the six characters has a brief introduction before arriving at the doctor’s office, and in these scenes we see what they all have to go through on a daily basis. The characters in question are Emilio (Paco León), Blanca (Alexandra Jiménez), Ana Maria (Rossy de Palma), Lili (Nuria Herrero), Otto (Adrián Lastra) and Federico (Oscar Martínez). Emilio is a taxi driver obsessed with numbers and counting, Ana Maria is obsessed with constantly checking things, Lilli is obsessed with repetition, Otto is obsessed with lines and symmetry, and Federico has a severe case of Tourrette syndrome. However, none of them are defined by their OCD and their true personalities come out as the movie goes on. They begin to confide in each other and find that the similarities in their conditions form a heartwarming bond between them all.

Generally, people with OCD are ridiculed or belittled — look no further than Rob Schneider’s behavior towards Howie Mandel, or James Corden’s mocking of Laura Haddock. This type of behavior quite simply comes from a lack of understanding of the condition. OCD is not simply desiring everything to be clean or neat, it is a mental disorder that causes immeasurable amounts of anxiety and distress. Even the most ignorable things like a wonky picture or a crack in the ground can set these feelings in motion. It is the unease about potential onlookers which only heighten these feelings too. Otto, in particular, is a character concerned about what those around him think. In his first scene, he is walking home with a girl and is going to extreme lengths to avoid stepping on lines on the sidewalk, but he still tries to act normal to detract from the fact that he is leaping around and walking on his tiptoes. In another perfectly observed scene, he is on a date and when his date momentarily leaves, he rearranges everything on the table to make it symmetrical and walks around on stools to avoid the lines on the ground.

The final third of the movie sees the characters work together to aid each other in what’s called Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) in which each of them are exposed to their biggest trigger and must avoid acting on their compulsion. This whole sequence has some big laughs, but at its core it is a perceptive exploration of a beneficial therapy. It’s smart of the film to show this getting mixed results as it does not play down the process. The hilarity that ensues during these scenes balances out with the sincerity. In the end, the movie doesn’t act like everyone is fixed or healed either. Instead, it shows that recovery is a long process that cannot simply occur overnight. Toc Toc does not downplay ERP and is extraordinarily aware of how time-consuming and difficult to grasp control of it is. Throughout, all the performances are very naturalistic, and the dialogue flows well thanks to its unfailing wit. It has fun with its characters, but crucially it does not make fun of them.

As someone who suffers from OCD, I was completely overwhelmed after my first viewing of Toc Toc. Having watched the movie multiple times now, it has certainly helped me find humor in some of the worst moments. When I started seeking treatment for the disorder, I naturally went searching for interpretations of it in movies and TV. Perhaps I wanted comfort that the world was aware that there were people like me out there, or perhaps I just wanted to find a character I could relate to. Tough as it is to disclose, I related heavily to the patients in Toc Toc. Unusual obsessions such as counting every step, symmetrizing everything and repeating actions did not seem strange to me. Not at all. In fact, it was like looking in a mirror. I found myself laughing along with the humorous tone of the movie, but I also felt a colossal amount of compassion for each character. They go through feelings I know all too well.

The primary reason Toc Toc is such a success is the way it covers so many areas about OCD in such a short amount of time. Not only by depicting numerous compulsions, but also the reactions of the characters. The first stage I went through with OCD was denial, and Toc Toc addresses these initial feelings by wisely playing most of the scenes for laughs. Ana Maria claims she is seeing the doctor on behalf of her friend and, though no one believes her, it is these sorts of excuses that are commonly present prior to seeking treatment. Just like Ana Maria, I certainly would have rather thought of the most unbelievable and irrational excuses at first before admitting I had OCD.

One of the movie’s most affecting scenes for me is one of the most serious in which so much is said with so little dialogue. The scene in which Ana Maria finally opens up to the group and expresses guilt and regret over so-called “strange thoughts” still maintains the movie’s sense of humor, but does address a more serious side to OCD. Together, they all rally around her. “You must think I’m crazy,” she confesses to which they all are quick to comfort and reassure her. They each express a fear of being alone for being how they are, and it is profusely moving to see their camaraderie strengthen in their most difficult moments. I never expected to see the struggles I was also going through on a day-to-day basis be so accurately and comically portrayed.

Toc Toc is beneficial viewing for both those who suffer from OCD and those who do not. It spreads awareness through its realistic portrayal of the condition, and is as enlightening as it is hilarious. It is currently available to watch on Netflix and is in need of far more recognition.

