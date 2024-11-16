Today co-anchors Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, after more than a decade of chemistry and camaraderie, are sadly all set to separate. Kotb is stepping down from her role in January 2025 and the main driving force behind her leave happens to be her need to wanting to spend more time with family. Plus, as Hoda prepares for retirement, Today is all set to revamp its fourth hour program, Today with Hoda & Jenna, with a fresh twist and the new title is going to be Today with Jenna & Friends.

Jenna Hager took it to her and the show’s official Instagram to make the announcement. The co-host had also earlier made the same announcement on the show, right next to Hota Kotb. The revamped version, Today with Jenna & Friends will start from January 13, 2025, and will feature a rotating cast of fill-in co-hosts until a permanent host is named.

Hager made the announcement in a really fun and exciting way and made a loyalty metaphor out of her relationship to the show and Hoda Kotb and her relationship with Henry Hager. She went on to say that she’s a serial monogamist, and it’s clear from her relationship to her husband Hager and Kotb, who she “fell so madly in love with quickly.” And that she’s “had these years together which have been some of the best in my entire life,” while referring to her on-screen chemistry with Kotb. She further went on, broke the ice, and quipped in the following words:

“But here’s the thing it’s time for me to get out there guys. Roster dating, that’s what I’m going to be doing. I’m single, not at home, but in this work life. I am single and I am ready to mingle.”

Hoad Kotb Also Chimed in With Her Two Cents About Who She Wants in Her Chair

Hoda Kotb had announced her retirement roughly two months ago back in September 2024. Kotb went on to share her thoughts about her replacement recently in an interview with E! News. “The person who I want is someone who has beautiful chemistry with Jenna,” she said. "That's all I want. Because it's never about either anchor, it's about what's between. So bring the chemistry." She continued to chime in and make herself clear in the following words:

"I don't care if it's her best friend, I don't care if it's someone she's worked with, if it's some celeb. When she gets in sync, that's it. If she has chemistry, it will be beautiful."

The 60-year-old retiring journalist had also earlier made it clear to her co-host that whoever gets the privilege of sitting next to her will be “very lucky.” On the other hand, while Hoda has hinted that retirement will allow her more personal time with her family, including her two daughters, Haley and Hope, and potentially focusing on other passions or philanthropic endeavors, there hasn't been any official confirmation of her next steps. Kotb's focus appears to be on enjoying the time she has left on Today and cherishing the relationships she's built over her career.

Today airs on NBC, typically weekdays from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The show is broadcast nationally and can be viewed on NBC's television network across the United States. The show is available to stream on Peacock as well.

The Today Show A daily live broadcast provides current domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment, and sports. Release Date January 14, 1952 Main Genre Talk Show Studio NBC Filming Locations New York City

Watch on Peacock