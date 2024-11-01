For many, the news of Hoda Kotb's exit from NBC's The Today Show is still a shock, with her 17-year-long run as one of America's friendliest morning faces coming to a sad end following her 60th birthday. However, the shocks might be set to continue, with another Today Show veteran, Carson Daly, suggesting the time in his career might also be ticking. Speaking with The Daily Mail, the orange room anchor discussed that the exit for him after an eleven-year stint on the show might be on the horizon, saying:

"Wow, I cannot wait to get off television! I still see Jay Leno on TV and I’m like, ‘Why?’ No, I am… I am looking to cut back. I lost my dad when I was 5, so my time with my kids is the most precious. That’s what I think about Hoda, I’m happy for her, she’s gonna get more time. Walking your kids to school is way more important."

However, this decision isn't to be made lightly, with a massive shift in any career destined to have ramifications that must be carefully considered. Daly is an intelligent person and one who will weigh up all the options in front of him before making an important call. Although spending more time with his family is of course, pivotal, it might prove impossible for Daly to drag himself away from the undeniable chemistry the TODAY team has, something he also discussed in the aforementioned interview:

"There’s a saying that goes, ‘You can’t fake the funk,’ and I think people ask me about The Voice on NBC, they ask me all the time – when we find our coaches – ‘How do you find the right coaching panel for chemistry?’ Chemistry is an impossible thing to cast, and when you have it and when you get it, it’s really the most beautiful thing. And what you see on the Today show is an undeniable family chemistry that is just organic. God made it that way for this time and all of our lives to be working together and that’s the simple answer."

Hoda Kotb's Exit From 'The Today Show' Was an Emotional Decision

The news that Kotb would be leaving TODAY made many upset, with the comfort and joy brought by the veteran over many years on the NBC show sure to be missed. However, similar to Daly's potential reasoning, it's impossible to argue with the opportunity to spend more time with family, something that even the most saddened of supporters will respect in Kotb's decision-making. I knew that I wanted this decade to be different," Kotb said in an interview with PEOPLE, "I looked at my time like a pie. I was like, ‘This is how much time I get, and now what am I going to do with it and how am I going to carve it up?’ And I wanted it to be filled with more of them."

Carson Daly might be the next to leave The Today Show. You can watch TODAY on NBC and stream it on Peacock.

The Today Show A daily live broadcast provides current domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment, and sports. Release Date January 14, 1952 Main Genre Talk Show Studio NBC Filming Locations New York City

Watch on Peacock