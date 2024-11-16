Craig Melvin is feeling emotional as he takes over for Hoda Kotb on NBC’s TODAY show. Back in September 2024, Kotb announced that she was stepping down after more than five years as a co-anchor. On November 14, 2024, Melvin, who has been with the network for over 14, announced that he was going to be her replacement. His role will begin on January 13, 2024, after Kotb bids farewell to the show on January 10, 2024.

As reported by Page Six, an insider spilled the beans on an internal staff meeting where the announcement was made. According to the source, the occasion was extremely joyful as the TODAY staff cheered for Melvin as soon as he entered the room. The co-anchor himself had to fight back tears while expressing how much the opportunity meant to him. He took the chance to promise his colleagues that he aims to represent all of them just like Kotb has.

Melvin’s soon-to-be co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was also present at the meeting and welcomed everyone to “The Craig Era.” The insider revealed that TODAY producers Libby Leist and Tommy Mazzareli gave speeches and the event ended on a positive note with everyone hugging. The source noted that Melvin has been with NBC for over a decade now, so the promotion was well overdue. In their exact words: “Had they passed him over, it would have been offensive.”

Hoda Kotb’s Retirement Has Been a Long Time Coming

Close

Hoda Kotb’s decision to step down from TODAY wasn’t a surprise for the network. According to insiders who spoke with Page Six, Kotb had been contemplating the decision for a while before finally committing to it. The first person she broke the news to was Guthrie, who told US Weekly that she understood why her co-anchor wanted to step away from the limelight. Guthrie shared that while she and Kotb had been talking about this for a while, she’s extremely excited for her “amazing new future.”

During the September 26, 2024 episode of TODAY, Kotb shared that she made the decision to retire during her 60th birthday celebration in August 2024. She shared that the milestone birthday helped her realize that it was time for her to try something new. The American journalist admitted that her kids deserved a bigger piece of her “time pie.” So, while bidding farewell to NBC after almost 26 years was the hardest thing in the world, she knew it was the right time to take the leap.

As far as her replacement goes, Kotb believes that Melvin is the right person to take her seat. Insiders reported that during the staff meeting, she claimed that Melvin was practically made for the job. The source revealed that Melvin expressed how special it was for him to inherit the position from Kotb and called her “the heart” of the show.

TODAY airs weekdays from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on NBC. Episodes are also available to stream on the NBC App.

The Today Show A daily live broadcast provides current domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment, and sports. Release Date January 14, 1952 Main Genre Talk Show Studio NBC Filming Locations New York City

