Following Hoda Kotb’s shock exit from NBC’s The Today Show on September 26, 2024, certain formerly disgraced veterans are vying to take her spot as an ultimate stroke of redemption. Matt Lauer was ousted from the show back in 2017 after coming under fire for being accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace by a colleague. Kotb was named co-anchor of Today alongside Savannah Guthrie after Lauer was terminated from the morning program. Various sources have been abuzz with news that Lauer secretly dreams of a return.

If not a return, Lauer hopes to bank on Hoda Kotb’s exit and collaborate with his former colleague to put himself out there in an attempt to prove himself. While the former colleagues remained largely amicable, a collaboration between the duo may be a stretch. However, one thing’s for certain — NBC wouldn’t bring back an alleged sexual predator amid the loss of one of their most beloved hosts and risk backlash and a fall in their viewership. While Lauer may assume that Kotb’s exit marks his ultimate moment of glory, it will be anything but.

Matt Lauer and Hoda Kotb Share a Rocky Dynamic

Kotb had stepped in to fill Lauer’s shoes back on November 29, 2017 after his unceremonious exit as a host on Today following allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight in January 2018, Kotb revealed that she and the former co-host continue to remain good friends. She revealed how the allegations had made maintaining the dynamic they once shared difficult but were finding an amicable way to navigate in that challenging period. She also detailed how Lauer had sent her a text congratulating her on the big promotion despite his shortcomings.

However, cut to October 9, 2019, a visibly shaken Kotb and Guthrie broke the news about Lauer’s alleged assault of former NBC employee Brooke Nevils. Nevils had detailed the alleged assault to investigative journalist Ronan Farrow in his new book, Catch and Kill. In the book, Nevils claimed that Lauer had raped her in his hotel room during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. A source exclusively told US Weekly that following the revelation, Kotb was no longer speaking to Lauer.

Matt Lauer Believes That Hoda Kotb’s Exit Has Opened New Doors for Him

Image via NBC/TODAY

Sources close to Matt Lauer have exclusively revealed to InTouch Weekly that the ousted news anchor hopes to become respectable again by aligning himself with former colleague and friend Kotb. The duo may have repaired their relationship after attending Today producer Jennifer Long’s wedding to Reid Sterrett in December 2023, which Kotb had discussed on 3rd Hour with Hoda and Jenna with co-host Jenna Bush Hager. Kotb detailed how the wedding had brought the Today family together.

Given that Kotb is highly respected in the field, Lauer believes she could be his “golden ticket” to make a comeback. The source claims that Lauer is also putting his plan into motion by convincing Kotb that she wouldn’t have to work full-time if they decided to collaborate — since the whole point of her quitting Today was to get more quality time with her two kids. The insider further revealed how Lauer is getting creative with his ideas for a collaboration between him and Kotb, with even a podcast being in the books. The insider further dished on how the mom of two has always had a soft spot for Lauer but noted that as long as she’s involved with NBC, the ousted co-host may have to keep his collaborative dreams at bay.

Matt Lauer Is Vying for a Comeback

Image via Nathan Congleton/Today/NBC

Lauer seems to believe that Kotb’s exit will be a life-changing moment for him. A source exclusively revealed to InTouch Weekly that Lauer wishes for a miracle as he hopes to reclaim his “throne” at Today. The source revealed how Lauer continues to believe he’s innocent and was unfairly convicted. The former co-host hopes that the others on the network will see his perspective and dreams of a triumphant return. A high-ranking NBC insider extinguished Lauer’s fantasies by remarking how there’s no way that he can make a comeback as a host on Today by firmly stating,“He’ll never set foot in NBC ever again.” All the claims made by the sources need to be taken with a grain of salt since Lauer hasn’t made a statement regarding the same.

NBC released a curt statement while firing Lauer, who had been with the network for over twenty years at the time. The statement detailed how he violated the company’s standards and stressed that they took such allegations with utmost sincerity, stating, “Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected.” Considering the strong allegations, a mountain of controversy, and firm statements that NBC made following kicking Matt Lauer off Today, his dreams of returning as co-host will have to remain far-fetched for the foreseeable future.

Today airs weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on NBC. You can also stream the show on Peacock.

The Today Show A daily live broadcast provides current domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment, and sports. Release Date January 14, 1952 Main Genre Talk Show Studio NBC Filming Locations New York City

