A familiar face on one of America's oldest shows, Hoda Kotb made the sad announcement back in late September that she would be departing TODAY after 17 impressive years. Announcing that she came to this decision following her 60th birthday celebration in August, Kotb said:

"I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.' And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on." This of course brought many of her colleagues and fans to tears and also led many to speculate on some of the finer details behind her departure.

Now speculation can quieten, as Kotb, in an exclusive interview with People, has given her full reasoning for wanting to leave. "I knew that I wanted this decade to be different," Kotb said, "I looked at my time like a pie. I was like, ‘This is how much time I get, and now what am I going to do with it and how am I going to carve it up?’ And I wanted it to be filled with more of them." She continued, "There’s the guilt you carry because you can’t be 100% at work and 100% at home. Something has to give if you want excellence. If you’re going to be excellent at work, something has to give at home. And if you want to be excellent at home, I mean excellent, and do all the things, something has to give at work. It can’t be equal."

Hoda Kotb Leaves Behind a Wonderful 'Today Show' Legacy

Although she first joined the TODAY team in 2007 as the first host of their fourth-hour weekday morning broadcast, Kotb had already been a part of the NBC family for almost a decade at that point, as a correspondent for Dateline NBC and all NBC News platforms. However, it was in January 2018 that Kotb's potential would finally be reached when she became co-anchor of TODAY with Savannah Guthrie, with the pair becoming the first female anchor duo to lead the show. Kotb had been interim co-anchor for some months before this, with her infectious smile and boundless charisma making her the easy choice to take over permanently. Since then, Kotb has endeared herself to millions of fans, becoming the face of morning TV for many a household.

Hoda Kotb has addressed why she left TODAY. You can watch TODAY on NBC and stream it on Peacock.

