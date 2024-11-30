After Matt Lauer was fired for sexual misconduct, he is now reconnecting with old The Today Show friends. Back in 2017, a former NBC employee named Brooke Nevils accused Lauer of sexual harassment. After she came out against Lauer, multiple other women filed similar reports against the former anchor. NBC quickly fired Lauer after an investigation, and he has not been on television since. Now, according to a source close to Lauer, he is doing better and reaching out to his old coworkers and friends.

The source spoke with PEOPLE about Lauer's life in the Hamptons and shared that for years, Lauer would not speak to those he used to work with, but that he has begun reconnecting with people in the last year. “There was a time there where he wasn’t really talking to anybody,” the source told the outlet. “He wasn’t really talking to any of his old friends. Over the past year, he’s been reconnecting with friends and texting them and talking on the phone.”

Lauer's friend went on to talk about how Lauer is doing now, seven years after his firing. “He’s actually doing well and happy,” the source said. “He doesn’t work and he doesn’t have to. He’s not looking to. He was a journalist at heart and he did some impactful political interviews that spanned his career, but the current cycle of politics isn’t anything even people who have been doing it for a long time are really excited to cover.”

Matt Lauer Is Spending Time With His Kids and Girlfriend

Image via NBC

Lauer is now reportedly spending time with his children, Jack Lauer, Romy Lauer, and Thijs Lauer, as well as his ex-wife, Annette Roque. According to the friend, Lauer is also spending a lot of time with his new girlfriend, Shamin Abas. “Matt is a good father and has spent needed time with them during their teen years,” the source told PEOPLE. “He likes being with them and has supported their interests. He loves his children.”

The source made it clear that Lauer is happy and that he doesn't seem to be heading back to television any time soon. “Although he is always looking to see what he wants to do next, he is happy," the source said. "He and Shamin have had a nice life in the Hamptons. Each has separate interests, and they do a lot of things together. They are a happy couple.”

The Today Show A daily live broadcast provides current domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment, and sports. Release Date January 14, 1952 Main Genre Talk Show Studio NBC Filming Locations New York City

Stream on NBC