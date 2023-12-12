The Big Picture Todd Chrisley alleges he is being blackmailed and mistreated in prison, echoing his children's claims.

He claims there are recordings of staff members discussing his need to be "humbled" and a photo of him while sleeping was sent asking for money.

Chrisley describes prison conditions as "disgustingly filthy" with expired, insufficient food, and limited commissary privileges as a method of breaking him.

Todd Chrisley is speaking out against the treatment that he is receiving in prison and how he is being blackmailed, something that his children, Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley, have corroborated. The Chrisley Knows Best star is currently serving a sentence for a multi-million-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. His wife, Julie, is also serving a sentence for her role in the crime. He recently spoke with News Nation, claiming that he is being blackmailed by the staff of the prison he is at in Pensacola, Florida.

"There are recordings of staff members here talking about, ‘He needs to be humbled,’” he said in the interview. “There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection.” While Savannah and Chase have alleged that there is black mold in his prison, Todd says that it is much worse. “It is so disgustingly filthy. The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating — the food is dated, and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year,” he said. Todd says he's being punished daily for being brave enough to speak about the alleged living conditions.

Chrisley knows best Release Date March 11, 2014 Cast Faye Chrisley , Todd Chrisley , Grayson Chrisley , Julie Chrisley Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV , Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 10

Todd Chrisley Expands on Blackmail Claims and Exposes Bad Conditions

Image via USA

Chrisley also went on to allege that men are starving to death. “It’s a year past expiration. And they are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting a thousand calories a day," he explained. "Rather than eating the free meals offered, Todd was using his money to eat at the commissary, but he claims that he has also been sabotaged. “I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in [the] commissary,” he said.

Related Todd and Julie Chrisley Aren't Just Relaxing in Prison, They're Writing Memoirs While the longtime couple serve out separate prison sentences for financial crimes, they'll be telling all about their experiences in memoirs.

“So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six, it went to three," he added. "She had not given a reason — when I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.” Chrisley went on to say that he gets his protein where he can. “I eat tuna, I eat peanut butter — that’s where I get protein. I eat, like, a pasta salad that I make. And then I start over again doing the same thing the next week," he noted.

Todd and Julie are currently appealing their case. Past episodes of Chrisley Knows Best can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock