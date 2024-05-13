The Big Picture Chrisley family facing legal trouble due to car accident

The family wants records sealed for privacy, but Rykwalder opposes

Despite an ongoing public appeal, more legal issues continue for the family.

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley are currently serving jail sentences for tax fraud. But that's not the only legal trouble that they've found themselves in. Due to a car accident with their son, Grayson Chrisley, where he hit Patrick Rykwalder's car, now, Rykwalder is suing the family because he claims that Grayson failed to act appropriately under the circumstances, and that he was not “maintaining a safe operating distance from other motor vehicles.” The issue in the case is that Rykwalder wants phone records of the Chrisley's, and due to their other legal troubles, they do not want to open that record, especially not to the public.

The issue now is that the Chrisleys want this to be a closed case and that is not what Rykwalder wants. According to Radar Online, the Chrisley family has stated that because they are famous, they want this to be a closed case. Stating that they are “national television personalities who are requesting that this court seal the records in this matter to protect their privacy, especially in light of [Todd and Julie’s] appeals of their recent criminal convictions.”

This is a Bad Time for the Chrisley Family

Rykwalder is not having it, stating that the family did podcast interviews on the situation. “The irony of these arguments is that the Defendants have exploited the facts of this case to remain relevant by making statements to media outlets; they’ve posted about the facts of the case on various social media platforms and publicly discussed the facts of the case on podcasts,” Rykwalder's lawyer said. “If the Defendants were truly concerned with something embarrassing coming out from the case at bar, they would not have utilized their platforms to remain relevant, profit from an otherwise terrible situation, or seek public sympathy by alleging they are the victims.”

Savannah Chrisley has been speaking for her parents for months, telling the world about their treatment in prison and fighting their battles from the outside. Now, just when they were appealing their sentences in their tax evasion case, the family is now dealing with Rykwalder wanting their next case in the public eye. It was Grayson running into another car shortly after getting his driver's license, but it will be interesting to see who the court system backs through this fight because they are already going through a public appeal on top of Rykwalder's lawsuit against their entire family. Chrisley Knows Best can be streamed on Peacock. Watch on Peacock