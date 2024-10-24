Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley has landed himself in hot water behind bars while serving his sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. The reality star, who was indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy, was recently removed from his position at the prison chapel. The reason for Chrisley’s removal was his alleged association with inmates who are part of the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Chrisley’s attorney, Jay Surgent confirmed that the reality TV star has lost access to his office in the chapel where he did his volunteer work. According to Surgent, Todd Chrisley was extremely disappointed that he could no longer participate in the administration of the set-up for religious services at Pensacola.

Chrisley Enjoyed Organizing Religious Services

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has refused to comment on the matter due to privacy reasons. In another interview with TMZ, Surgent provided details of the situation and claimed that prison officials did not want Chrisley communicating about his incarceration with part-time inmates who had access to the outside world. The attorney also reported that Chrisley enjoyed organizing religious services for inmates of all faiths — including Christian, Muslim, and Jewish — and hopes that he can get his job back.

Julie Chrisley, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for her involvement in Todd Chrisley’s bank fraud, was called to court on September 25, 2024, for resentencing. However, the federal judge upheld her sentence, despite the Chrisley family’s hopes of a reduction. Jay Surgent New York Post after the court’s decision expressed how concerned Todd Chrisley has been for his wife’s deteriorating health in prison.

Todd Chrisley Is Concerned for His Wife After Her Resentencing

According to Surgent, Todd Chrisley is not happy with Judge Eleanor L. Ross’s ruling. He revealed that Julie Chrisley had allegedly suffered a serious health problem behind bars, which had left her entire family worried about her welfare. In a February 2024 episode of the Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley shared that her mother’s prison doctor suspected that she might have a tumor. Julie Chrisley had broken the news to her daughter in a letter where she described how scared she was going through all of this alone. However, there have been no further updates about her health yet.

During her resentencing, Julie Chrisley burst into tears in front of the court. As reported by PEOPLE, the reality star was completely unrecognizable as she addressed the court and apologized for her actions. She talked about how difficult it was for her to be in prison but claimed that she was determined to become a better person for her family. Chrisley also took the opportunity to apologize to her children and claimed that she could never make up for everything they’ve had to go through in recent years.

