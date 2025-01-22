Once again, Savannah Chrisley is not happy with the Bureau of Prisons. The former Chrisley Knows Best star has come to Instagram to update her 2.8 million followers on her father, Todd Chrisley, who is serving a lengthy sentence for fraud. Ever since Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were sent to prison, Savannah has been fighting for the early release of her parents, only to receive the results that she was not hoping for.

On Instagram, Savannah shared her disappointment about missing Trump’s inauguration because of her therapy appointment and canceled flights before offering an update on her father. Unfortunately for Savannah, what she has to say about her father is bad news. She reminded her followers of the previous update regarding her father—that his prison was closing down—before revealing that her father had “no heat.” “He has on multiple pairs of sweatpants, sweatshirts, [and] socks," she said. "Men have socks on their hands. These men are just trying not to freeze to death. They also don't have hot water in certain parts. And it’s just to the point that it's heartbreaking.”

She also shared more news that may come as a shock to her followers and also posted a screenshot of her story. The Bureau of Prisons director, Colette Peters, had resigned after 30 months. However, Savannah was not too pleased. Although she felt that Peters did “nothing” for her father, she also felt Peters was being placed with more “worthless” leadership. Savannah shared on her Instagram story that William Lothrop, the acting director of BOP, has not done “a damn thing except hide the abuse and corruption that he has been made aware of.”

"Lothrop was personally made aware of the theft, abuse, and outright failure to adhere to President Trump’s First Step Act, and my father exposed these issues to him directly,” she said. “Yet instead of taking action to follow up, he ignored calls from our legal team and the press and chose to perpetuate the same broken system.”