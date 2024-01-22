The Big Picture Todd Chrisley is being forced to move prisons due to retaliation for speaking out against poor treatment in prison.

Savannah Chrisley has been advocating for her parents and has evidence of attempts to get her father in trouble.

Todd is not set to be released until 2033, while Julie Chrisley will be released in 2028.

Todd Chrisley is moving prisons. For months, the reality star has been complaining about the alleged poor living conditions of the prison he's been staying in. His daughter Savannah revealed that the retaliation that her father has faced for talking about his situation has forced the former reality star to move prisons to secure his safety. In interviews, through his children, and by constantly posting about it, Savannah and Todd have made it clear that the guards are treating Todd poorly because he is speaking out against the treatment that he has been facing while incarcerated.

Talking with NewsNation, Savannah shared that Todd is being forced to move from Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida because of what has been happening. “The retaliation is real,” she said. “It is heartbreaking for me to watch, as his daughter. They have even gone to the extent of stating that they will try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety,” Chrisley added. She also said she received a letter from the prison and said it “should scare the warden and the [Bureau of Prisons].” All of this comes with the news that Savannah reportedly has recorded evidence about them trying to get her father out of that prison without having a reason to do so.

Chrisley said she has “recordings about shipping my father” and then alleged that they are trying to get her father into "official" trouble with the prison by planting banned items near and on Chrisley while in prison. Savannah speaking up about this has been a constant for her since her parents got incarcerated.

Savannah Chrisley Has Been Her Parents' Biggest Advocate

Savannah has been serving as the voice for her parents. Todd also spoke with NewsNation about the conditions that he has faced. Savannah has been echoing her parents' sentiments publicaly in hopes of changing things.

As it stands, Todd is not set to be released from prison until 2033, while Julie Chrisley, who is serving a lesser sentence for "tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans," is set to be released in 2028.

Where Chrisley is moving, what will happen when he inevitably does move, and how it will end up working for the family's attempts at lowering Todd and Julie's sentences all remain to be seen.

