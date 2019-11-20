Todd Haynes on Why ‘Dark Waters’ Is Vital Viewing & the ‘Erin Brockovich’ Comparison

0

–

We’ve got a new film from Todd Haynes hitting theaters nationwide on November 22nd. Dark Waters is inspired by a true story and stars Mark Ruffalo as Rob Bilott, an attorney responsible for exposing a devastating secret being covered up by a mega corporation. Bilott actually worked as an attorney defending Big Chem companies, so when he’s approached by two farmers who suspect DuPont is dumping toxic waste in the area, Bilott’s decision to dig into these allegations becomes an extremely isolating experience that would ultimately consume decades of his life and uncover an epic scandal involving the use of unregulated toxic chemicals.

If you think the story sounds a bit like Erin Brockovich, you’re not wrong, but who could argue with another big screen adaptation of an incredible true David vs. Goliath tale of someone taking on a business behemoth in effort to make the world a better place? In honor of the film’s release, Haynes swung by the Collider Studio to discuss the Erin Brockovich comparison, why Dark Waters got off the ground much faster than most films, the key to creating an exhilarating boardroom scene and loads more.

You can give the full conversation a watch using the video player at the top of this article or a listen using the podcast embed below:

–

–

Todd Haynes: