When it comes to depicting an honest story about humanity, you can always count on Todd Haynes. The filmmaker already has his sights set on his next project and, during a recent interview with IndieWire, he teased what will be in store for audiences when the story hits the big screen. While Haynes' most recent movie hasn't been released to the public yet, the director is excited to continue working on the production of the next film, and it might be more explicit than what people are expecting. Here's what Todd Haynes had to say about the next project he'll work on, which will feature Joaquin Phoenix in a love story:

"The next film is a feature that’s an original script that I developed with Joaquin Phoenix based on some thoughts and ideas he brought to me. We basically wrote with him as a story writer. Me and Jon Raymond and Joaquin share the story credit. And we hope to be shooting it beginning early next year. It’s a gay love story set in 1930s LA. Joaquin was pushing me further and going ‘no, let’s go further.' This will be an NC-17 film."

For now, that's all of the details that have been shared about the untitled feature, which is ready to see Phoenix in a place he's never been in before, giving him the opportunity of delivering yet another iconic performance that could place him at the center of the conversation during the awards season. Todd Haynes likes to keep himself busy constantly, developing multiple projects at the same time through different stages. While it might be a long time before more information regarding the next project is disclosed, the few details that have been shared by the filmmaker are already quite intriguing.

The last movie directed by Hanes, currently hosting its first screenings at this year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival, is titled May December. Just like its title suggests, the movie follows a couple with a large age gap, years after their controversial relationship made its way into the press. The pair gain renewed attention when an actress shows up at their door while researching their story for the making of an upcoming film about them. A star-studded cast was a part of the project, including Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. A release date hasn't been set for the feature outside of the festival.

Image via Cannes

RELATED: 10 LGBT+ Movies That Aren't About Coming Out

The Joker is Falling in Love

On the other hand, Phoenix is working on a project which will be very important for his career, as he is focused on the making of the sequel to Joker. By reprising his role of Arthur Fleck in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, the actor will reprise a role that was worthy of the Academy Award for Best Actor. This time around, the Joker won't be alone, as Lady Gaga is set to portray his new love interest, Harley Quinn, with the pair ready to unleash madness on the unsuspecting people of Gotham City.

You can check out Collider's exclusive interview with Todd Haynes below: