Where they were once the stars of a hit reality series that lasted almost a decade, Todd and Julie Chrisley have been at the center of one of the biggest reality television scandals in history. In 2014, the affluent members of the Chrisley family had their lives televised to millions through the USA nerwork's Chrisley Knows Best. The series showcased the many highs and lows of being a family of multimillionaires, but that empire came crashing down in 2019.

The Internal Revenue Service charged Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, with fraud in 2019. The IRS alleged that Todd and Julie Chrisley willfully and intentionally attempted to defraud banks in their community of approximately $30 million. Following their initial indictment, the Chrisley family has been entrenched in a long, multi-year legal battle with the IRS.

It's a complex legal scenario that adds more wrinkles to its story every day. Here is everything we know so far about Todd and Julie Chrisley's fraud trial, including information on prior courtroom verdicts, potential upcoming appeals hearings, and more.

Chrisley knows best Release Date March 11, 2014 Cast Faye Chrisley , Todd Chrisley , Grayson Chrisley , Julie Chrisley Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Who are Todd and Julie Chrisley?

Before their conviction in 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley were millionaires from Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Chrisley reportedly made his fortune as a real estate mogul before marrying his first wife, Teresa Terry, in 1990. Todd and Teresa divorced in 1996, and he married Julie Chrisley that very same year. The couple have three children together, with Chase, Savannah, and Julie Chrisley, as well as Todd and Teresa's two children, Lindsie and Kyle Chrisley.

For reasons unknown, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy in 2012, which is just two years before he started the reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. The show ran for ten seasons and over two-hundred episodes, so to call Chrisley Knows Best a resounding success would be an understatement. Despite being one of USA's biggest hits, the show was ultimately canceled to 2023, meaning it was still going for years after Todd and Julie were indicted.

What Charges Were Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of in 2019?

Allegations of the Chrisley family's financial fraud became known in 2019, when the IRS filed charges against Todd and Julie Chrisley. The two were accused of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. This was the outcome of a six-year investigation after the Chrisley allegedly failed to file any tax returns through the years 2013 and 2016, which is certainly unusual for a family of multi-millionaires.

During the initial trial, the IRS also presented evidence to indicate that Todd and Julie Chrisley made attempts to cover up their fraudulent actions. Also indicted in the case was the Chrisley family's accountant, Peter Tarantino. This ultimately became the first step in what would become an ongoing legal situation for the family, though again, this didn't stop their television series from being taken off the air.

What Was the Result of Todd and Julie Chrisley's 2022 Trial?

Following their indictment, Todd and Julie Chrisley pleaded not guilty to their charges on fraud and tax evasion. That was shortly after their legal troubles started in 2019, but the actual trial would be repeatedly delayed for about three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the trial began, the prosecution alleged that the Chrisley family had fabricated documentation and deliberately misled banks and the IRS about the actual state of their wealth. The defense argued that the accusations were not valid and the person who was the whistle-blower in the case, their former business partner Mark Braddock, was not a reliable source.

Regardless, a jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of all charges. A few months after their conviction, they were both sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison. Todd Chrisley was considered to be the one primarily responsible for the fraudulent behavior, so he received a sentence of about twelve years. Julie was sentenced as an accomplice to seven years in prison (though she technically had an additional charge of wire fraud that Todd did not receive). Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also found guilty of fraud and was sentenced to a lighter sentence of about three years.

Where Are Todd and Julie Chrisley Now?

Since being convicted in 2022 and officially starting their sentencing in early 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley have been living in separate minimum security correctional facilities. Both have spent their time writing memoirs to tell their side of the story and sending letters back home to their family. However, this is prison, after all, and it's not exactly an ideal living situation. Both Todd and Julie have spoken out against the poor living conditions of their facilities. Todd even alleged that he was being blackmailed and treated more harshly than other inmates.

Even after being convicted, Todd and Julie Chrisley have maintained their innocence and have continually made efforts to reduce their sentence. The two did achieve a victory in late 2023, as both of their sentences were reduced by about two years. Still, the ideal scenario for the couple is to obviously have their prison sentences taken out of the equation entirely and return home.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Still Hopeful for a Successful Appeals Process

On April 19th, 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley were able to stand before an appeals court and made their case for being acquitted of their fraud charges. The hearing was attended by many of the friends, family, and supporters of the Chrisleys', and it seems that Todd and Julie's children and legal counsel are hopeful of the hearing's outcome. Both Todd and Julie's legal representation argue that they should be acquitted of their charges and be resentenced with a new trial. Their lawyers also claimed that the IRS lied on the stand during the initial trial.

Only time will tell if the Chrisley's convinced the appeals court that they deserved an acquittal or a reduced sentence during their hearing. Still, these aren't the only legal problems that the Chrisley family is facing, as Todd's eldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley has recently been accused of assaulting her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend. There's also the court of public opinion that the family will consistently have to contend with, which could be either really good news or really bad news for a potential return to reality television.