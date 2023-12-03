The Big Picture Todd and Julie Chrisley faced criticism after their daughter Savannah revealed the poor conditions in prison, including lack of air conditioning, black mold, asbestos, and snakes in her mother's prison.

Inmates mocked and taunted the Chrisleys, viewing Todd as a smarmy know-it-all and Julie as seeking sympathy. The couple's complaints were met with indifference from other inmates.

Since speaking out, the Chrisleys have faced retaliation, with a corrections officer targeting Todd and preventing him from communicating with his legal team. Savannah believes her family is being targeted for speaking out against the prison system.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have faced pushback since their daughter Savannah spoke out about their conditions in prison. Savannah shared on her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley that her parents went without air conditioning and had “black mold, asbestos.” She went on to say that her mother's prison had snakes "slithering on the floor" while she was there. Those comments were not well received and both Todd and Julie have been getting taunted and teased while serving out their sentences.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that inmates mock the Chrisleys. “Todd is seen as a smarmy know-it-all by a lot of the inmates, and it’s the same with Julie, who’s been hoping for sympathy since she set foot in jail,” they said. “There’s a lot of taunting, both behind their backs and to their faces. They’re deluded that complaining will get them out sooner.” Savannah recently said that since she came out about the conditions, there has been retaliation. “It’s been really tough [for my parents] since I started speaking out about everything,” Savannah told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “That’s been the toughest part. More so for Dad. There’s been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry [about him]," she said.

She went on to talk about how a corrections officer was targeting her father. “Right now, they’re trying to move him from the facility he’s at now, because of the latest things that I’ve posted [where I referred to the prison as a death trap]. And that’s the tough part — the moment you start speaking out, you have to pay for it,” she explained, sharing that her father has been kept from communicating with his legal team," she said. "Which is a huge thing because it’s a non-recorded phone call to where you can speak about the things that are happening to you to your lawyer, [and] they’re not letting him do that,” she continued. “He and I have had the discussion [and] his exact words were, ‘If I have to be uncomfortable in order to hopefully implement and force change, then I’m willing to do it.’”

The Chrisley's Prison Living Conditions are Described as Inhumane

Savannah went on to say that her mother's prison conditions are "terrible," noting that the male guards speak down to the women. “And some of the male guards, they definitely speak down on the women [in jail]. They make them feel like garbage,” she noted. She said on her podcast that the prison system was tearing families apart. “Look at everything that we’re going through. How is that just? It’s not when you’ve got rapists and murderers and traffickers and all these people out here but yet, what? They just get a slap on the wrist,” she stated. “It all goes down to us being in the public eye and someone wanting to prove a point. And it’s honestly sad. At this point, I feel like, for me, I’ve kinda become numb to it, but that numbness has turned to anger, to where now, it’s just like I’m not giving up. There’s no other option.”

