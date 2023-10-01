The Big Picture Todd and Julie Chrisley are working on tell-all memoirs while serving their prison sentences for bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Their children, Savannah and Chase, have spoken out about the inhumane treatment their parents are allegedly receiving in prison.

The Chrisleys claim that guards are shutting off air conditioning and withholding ice, while also facing difficulties receiving mail. It is unclear if their conditions are truly bad or if they are trying to influence their early release.

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley may have their prison sentences reduced but that isn't stopping them from telling their story. According to their daughter Savannah Chrisley, the two are emailing each other and working on their tell-all memoirs while behind bars. The two are currently serving a 19-year sentence (combined) with Todd serving in Pensacola, Florida and Julie serving in Lexington, Kentucky. The two were charged with bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Both Savannah and her brother Chase Chrisley have recently been talking about the prison treatment that their parents are getting and how it is horrible for them. According to Savannah though, the two are making sure to document everything happening to them. Talking to The Daily Mail, she was asked about how her parents were handling their free time in prison and she responded by talking about them "maybe" writing memoirs. “They may be working on books, they may. Who knows?” she said. “But they’re definitely documenting every little thing that goes on.”

This isn't the first time that the Chrisley children have spoken out against the prison treatment their parents are enduring. According to them, it is "inhumane" and Savannah went on to allege about how the guards are shutting off the air conditioning and locking ice away from the Chrisleys in their respective prisons. At least they have their emails to each other though? When asked when she last spoke with her parents, she revealed she speaks to them daily but that Todd and Julie haven't verbally communicated since January but they stay in touch. “They’re emailing a little bit,” Savannah said. She went on to talk about how getting letters to them has proven difficult. “What’s unfortunate is you have people in these prisons who are holding their mail,” she claimed.

What The Chrisley's Are Alleging

We have seen time and time again in the conversation about the Chrisley Knows Best stars that they are struggling while incarcerated. It does seem very targeted given they already had their sentence reduced down from 12 years for Todd and 7 for Julie to roughly 10 for Todd and 5 and some change for Julie. Is this continued narrative about their conditions meant to convince the judges to let them out sooner rather than later? Are the conditions that bad for them or are they just used to a life of luxury they paraded on television? That's all up in the air but it is interesting that this narrative continues to be pushed and now with a potential set of memoirs on the way.