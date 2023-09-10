The Big Picture Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, have been sentenced to prison for tax and bank fraud.

Todd's sentence has been shortened to approximately 10 years, while Julie's sentence has been reduced by 14 months.

Despite their imprisonment, the Chrisley children remain hopeful and are determined to raise awareness about the conditions of their parents' prisons.

Todd Chrisley helped make his family famous with his wife Julie Chrisley when they starred on the show Chrisley Knows Best. It was about their very Christian family living between Nashville and Atlanta, and it documented their lives as parents to five children. While Savannah Chrisley and her brother Chase Chrisley shared the most screen time with their parents, they also dealt with their younger brother Grayson Christley in all of his hijinx on the show. The family's wealth was flaunted. But it was wealth that was stolen, because the Chrisleys were found guilty of tax and bank fraud. Both Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for their crimes, but it has since been shortened. Such a controversy is becoming all too common in reality TV.

While the father is still locked away for quite some time, his sentence has been shortened to only serving 10 years total, instead of the 12 years he was meant to serve. His beloved wife, who also reported for her sentence earlier this year, will cut off 14 months from her original seven years in prison. Todd is currently at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, and his wife is at Federal Medical Center Lexington. He will now be released in 2033, while she will be released in 2028.

Selling a Lie

It's easy to see how these reality stars get caught up in the lie of it all. People like Teresa Giudice went to jail for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino pleaded guilty to tax evasion in 2018. The Chrisleys went out of their way to show their wealth that they didn't have and it has resulted in this prison sentence.

The Chrisleys have insisted they are innocent and have been adamant on appealing their case. They released a statement through their attorney on the matter previously, and it appears they've been somewhat successful with their reduced sentences.

The disgraced reality stars still have the support of their children. When talking about their sentences, their son Chase made it clear that they were not being given special treatment and that the prisons they were in were awful. "They're hanging in there. It's a terrible situation," he told Extra. "The conditions [of their prisons] are awful and if you read all these headlines they say the polar opposite, but it is not the truth and we're going to be spreading a lot of awareness to that as well."

Their daughter Savannah still has hope for her parents and discussed the appeal process. "I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change," she said on her podcast. "Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."