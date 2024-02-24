The Big Picture McFarlane Toys celebrates its 30th anniversary with a special Todd McFarlane and Spawn figure pack.

The Limited Gold Label release features detailed figures with accessories and an autographed art card.

McFarlane has expressed interest in acquiring more IPs for future toy creations.

Comic book legend Todd McFarlane is known for his many years of bringing characters to life on the page, whether as a writer for The Amazing Spider-Man or as the co-founder of Image Comics, where Invincible, Kick-Ass, Saga, The Walking Dead, and his very own Spawn found their home. For 30 years now, however, he's also helped deliver high-quality pop culture collectibles to fans through his McFarlane Toys company. The brand has grown into a juggernaut with figures and other merchandise based on iconic films, television shows, comics, video games, anime, and even sports stars. The latest addition to McFarlane's lineup now celebrates the milestone anniversary of the game-changing company with a special new pack featuring the creator himself alongside the original character he's been tied to for years.

The two-pack of figures is a Gold Label release from McFarlane Toys, meaning it's highly limited. It features Spawn in his signature red and black suit and cape complete with two interchangeable hands and two necroplasm accessories to help the antihero battle his foes. McFarlane's figure, meanwhile, envisions the creator as fans might see him at a convention — wearing a black Spawn shirt and cap with a badge around his neck as he waits to greet attendees. He, too, has accessories including four extra hands, bare feet, and other pieces allowing him to hold up a peace sign, wield a pen and a notepad, or pick up a microphone. Both figures come with a base and stand at around 7 inches tall with 22 moving parts to pose as you wish. Also packed inside is an extra collectible in the form of an art card autographed by McFarlane.

McFarlane Toys gave a ton of love to Spawn for its 30th anniversary beyond the special creator and creation pack. Al Simmons is only a couple of years removed from crossing the milestone himself, and he's honored with three other figures depicting his various forms from throughout the comics, complete with more art cards signed by McFarlane. For those interested in spending a little more for a full set, all four Spawns are available in a Gold Label bundle alongside the McFarlane figure for $189.96 USD.

McFarlane Still Has IPs He'd Love to Recreate With Toys

Originally made to develop toys based on Spawn, McFarlane's now-iconic company has managed to make some impressive rights acquisitions. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub at San Diego Comic-Con last year, he recalled his persistence in trying to land The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, eventually getting the rare opportunity to honor the musicians with figures. McFarlane Toys has also become a destination for DC collectibles after partnering with Warner Bros. to manage and expand the DC Direct inventory. When asked about what IP he'd still love to get his hands on to build around, McFarlane said it went far beyond just one and expressed his desire to tackle the whole gamut of pop culture:

"The theory in my head isn't that there's one I'd like to do, it's that I think if I could write every contract in toys, the last paragraph on every contract, no matter who gets it — Hasbro, Mattel, Playmates, everybody else — the last paragraph says, 'And with this property, McFarlane Toys gets to do one figure.' Because then I get to do my one Star Wars and my one Transformers and my one Marvel and my one whatever is the hot one. I could do one just to say, 'This is what it would look like if you gave me the contract,' and pass it on. Because I look at a lot of stuff, and I go, 'Man, come on, just give me one.' That's it."

Pre-orders are open now for the Todd McFarlane and Spawn Gold Label figure pack at McFarlane Toys for $69.99 USD. Get a look at the figures in the gallery above.