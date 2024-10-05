Things are going to get quite negative fairly quickly here, so why not preface this whole rundown with something that’s at least a little bit positive? Todd Phillips has made two movies that were very good for their time, and still hold up today when viewed in a certain way. Those two films are The Hangover (2009) and Joker (2019). When it comes to both, there are certainly things to criticize. There’s a crassness to The Hangover and a bluntness/certain provocative quality to Joker that makes them not films for everyone, but the former was genuinely funny back in 2009, and the latter was a breath of fresh air within the realm of comic book movies when released in 2019, a year that, in hindsight, was the last one in which the MCU was unequivocally at – or near – its peak. It was the Avengers: Endgame year, after all.

But back to Phillips, he has other films that are worthy of highlighting, albeit once again probably not for everyone. Namely, Old School (2003) and War Dogs (2016), with the first of those being a decent crude comedy and the second seeing Phillips lean a little more into drama than he might've before, in hindsight being a stepping stone between his comedies and his first outright drama/thriller, Joker. It’s The Hangover and Joker that are the Todd Phillips movies with sequels, and, to his credit, he did direct those three sequels in question, which is nice; very George Miller of him. It’s just a shame then that he hasn’t really made a good sequel yet, with the two Hangover sequels and his one Joker sequel ranked – as enthusiastically as possible (i.e., not very) – below, starting with the very bad and ending with the interestingly bad.

3 'The Hangover Part III' (2013)

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis

It would be nice if The Hangover Part III was better than the second movie, because then that would mean it’d be possible to talk about the films in chronological order. But that’s just not the case, because The Hangover Part III is terrible, while the second movie is disappointing (and for very different reasons as to why Part III falls flat). At the risk of sounding unpleasable, it’s mostly the case that the second movie sticks too closely to the formula of the first movie, while the third film strives to do something very different and just veers off course altogether, becoming borderline unwatchable. No one’s heart is in this, though John Goodman (who’s still wasted) comes the closest, because he’s always as great as he can be with the material at hand. The most checked-out person here is probably Bradley Cooper, at least of the people on screen. Todd Phillips, as the film’s director and co-writer, ultimately gives Cooper a run for his money in the not giving a damn department.

That’s all to say that there are occasional trilogies where the first movie is the weakest of the bunch, but that’s far from the case with The Hangover movies. This third film ventures entirely away from anything enjoyable about the first two movies, instead being a weak road movie with a baffling emphasis on underwhelming action, not to mention plenty of recycled jokes alongside comedic beats that entirely fall flat. The Hangover Part III is a comedy with almost no laughs, and not even in a good way. This is no anti-comedy, by any means. It’s a miserable cash-grab of a movie that almost no one seemed willing to do, and if there’s a silver lining to be gained from the whole sorry affair, it’s that it was bad enough to the critics – and underwhelming enough to fans of The Hangover – that it effectively killed the series… seemingly. Not that a reboot would be good necessarily, but it would probably have a better chance at being watchable than a hypothetical The Hangover Part IV.

2 'The Hangover Part II' (2011)

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis

Compared to The Hangover Part III, The Hangover Part II almost looks like a decent sequel, though in the end, that’s really not saying much. The Hangover worked for some people because it was a fairly novel and overall entertaining premise for a comedy film. There were people who woke up after a hectic night of drinking and debauchery remembering very little of it, and with one of their party members missing. So they set out trying to find him, having only a short amount of time to do so, and in turn, they start to uncover/remember all the weird things they did before. The Hangover was set in Las Vegas, while The Hangover Part II tries to do what the first movie did, but this time in Bangkok. It is functionally the same film, just with a more foreign setting and some darker humor.

To its credit, The Hangover Part II was the most successful at the box office of the three, and ranks among the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time. Much of that would’ve been based on the strength of the first movie, though, and the damage done to the still-young (at the time) series by this second film likely impacted The Hangover Part III, leading to it underperforming. The Hangover Part II perhaps scores some points for how nihilistic and cruel it is, but it’s no Bad Boys II, which pushes the nihilism so far it becomes strangely fun, or at least entertainingly shocking. That might've been the intent with The Hangover Part II, but it also sticks to the formula too much to feel truly adventurous. Then, when The Hangover Part III strayed from the formula too much, it also proved to be a mess. The lesson that can be gleaned from the whole sorry affair is that The Hangover shouldn’t ever have had sequels, honestly.

1 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (2024)

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson

It’s only in comparison to The Hangover’s sequels that Joker: Folie à Deux looks “good,” but it’s really not very good at all. In fact, it might be more disappointing than either of The Hangover’s sequels were, seeing as one gets the sense that Todd Phillips was once again checked out of making this sequel. It’s kind of admirable that he’s maintained an authoritative voice over this iteration of the Joker, much the same way that, on paper, it’s good he continued to helm The Hangover series beyond the first film… but then the question arises, why would he bother if he lacks the passion to continue such stories? Maybe he is passionate, and it’s just the case he’s misfired with three sequels now, but “fool me once.” To lean on another cliché, maybe it’s three strikes and he’s out. This is strike three.

Joker: Folie à Deux sees Joaquin Phoenix return as Arthur Fleck/Joker, doing the best he can, which isn't quite enough; he’s not as good as he was in the first movie simply because the screenplay he’s working with is less focused and not as compelling. Lady Gaga is added here, playing a take on Harley Quinn, but she’s kind of wasted outside her singing being utilized in the musical numbers. Yes, there are musical numbers; quite a few, in fact. But those scenes themselves are kind of wasted, because they're not particularly memorable aurally or visually. Some shallow people will complain about Joker: Folie à Deux being a musical in the first place, but more sophisticated people will complain about Joker: Folie à Deux being a bad musical. That’s the problem, here. It’s a similarly underwhelming courtroom drama, and it’s paced rather atrociously at times. Phoenix and Lady Gaga give some almost good performances at times, the film looks nice enough, and Hildur Guðnadóttir’s eerie score is good, but Joker: Folie à Deux is otherwise a pretty big creative misfire, and a bitter movie that doesn’t have the decency to at least be bitter in a way that’s fun or thematically interesting.

