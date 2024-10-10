The commercial under-performance of Joker: Folie à Deux is a sobering moment for everyone involved, particularly director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix, who had experienced career-defining success with the original Joker in 2019. That film’s record-breaking box office performance reportedly helped ensure bigger paydays for both Phillips and Phoenix this time around, but Joker: Folie à Deux has emerged as a massive disappointment, both critically and financially. The film fell significantly short of expectations in its debut weekend, and is now guaranteed to generate only a fraction of its predecessor’s revenue. That being said, its performance has helped Phillips pass an important personal milestone.

After Phoenix’s career box office revenue hit the $2 billion mark globally thanks to Joker: Folie à Deux, Phillips found himself climbing up the list of the highest-grossing filmmakers of all time. He is now ranked 29, with a total career box office of $3.28 billion. Phillips recently overtook M. Night Shyamalan’s $3.24 billion lifetime haul, and will soon pass the $3.3 billion career haul of Clint Eastwood. He has directed fewer films than both of them, and if Joker: Folie à Deux is able to gross even a third of the original film's $1 billion haul, Phillips will eventually pass George Lucas’ $3.4 billion lifetime gross and claim the number 26 spot on the all-time list.

Steven Spielberg remains the highest-grossing filmmaker of all time, and the only one on the list to have passed the $10 billion mark. Thanks to hits like Joker ($1 billion) and The Hangover trilogy, which has generated a combined total of $1.4 billion worldwide, the cumulative revenue of Phillips’ films has overtaken those of illustrious filmmakers such as Zack Snyder, Sam Mendes, and Guy Ritchie. But it would seem like Joker: Folie à Deux is the biggest setback of his career, particularly because the stakes were so high.

Todd Phillips Broke Out with a String of Broad Comedy Blockbusters

The film reportedly cost $200 million to produce, as opposed to the first Joker’s $55 million reported price tag. But it opened to divisive reviews — Joker: Folie à Deux currently sits at a “rotten” 33% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — and even worse audience response. Most questionably, it became the first-ever comic book-inspired film to earn a D CinemaScore from opening day audiences. To make matters more embarrassing, there is an outside chance of the movie being out-performed by the lowkey Terrifier 3 this weekend. You can watch Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

