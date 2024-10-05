Few could have predicted that the director behind broad studio comedies like Old School and The Hangover would ever be handed the keys to helm a tent-pole DC Comics adaptation. When Todd Phillips was brought on to direct Joker, the controversial smash hit chronicling the sinister origins of the iconic Batman antagonist, he delivered, at least on the grounds of making a noisy and profitable movie.

A divisive film upon release, critics of the Joaquin Phoenix-led drama maligned its lack of humane sensitivity and depiction of mental illness. The callousness evident in Joker could only come from a director who specialized in comedies about post-grads reclaiming their glory days as fraternity boys and groomsmen throwing a hedonistic bachelor party that causes them to lose the groom. As low-brow as his films were, Phillips, who returned to direct Joker: Folie à Deux, is better off making these fun and outrageous comedies, because he and audiences alike have forgotten how to laugh at the movies.

Todd Phillips's Comedic Voice Is Missing in 'Joker'

While Joker's commercial success, reaching the $1 billion club at the global box office, was not too unexpected, The Hangover caught lightning in a bottle in 2009, grossing $468 million worldwide and becoming a cultural phenomenon. Having overstayed his welcome with two uninspired sequels, Todd Phillips needed a reset. As their expanded universe struggled to maintain consistency and audience approval, DC pivoted to focusing on stand-alone adaptations of their comics, beginning with allowing Phillips, along with co-writer Scott Silver, to make a supervillain origin story in the mold of a Martin Scorsese character study. The film, following Arthur Fleck's (Phoenix) psychological decay and obsessive aspirations for fame set against the backdrop of a grimy Gotham, is so clearly inspired by Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. To his credit, Phillips doesn't seem to mind if you can identify his influences. His upcoming sequel, with Phoenix returning to the titular role alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, teases a variety of musical numbers. Scorsese's follow-up to Taxi Driver was the ill-fated revisionist musical, New York, New York.

For a film centered around a hapless stand-up comic by a comedy director, Joker ought to have been much more witty. The film's bleak portrait of a nihilistic man gone insane sparked heated discourse surrounding the retrograde depiction of an "angry white male," but its heavy-handed commentary and tone already feel outdated, despite being only five years old. While its transgressive subject doesn't call for full-fledged comedic set pieces, Joker is caught up in its own affectation of being a "serious" film. The dour self-seriousness of the film is indicative of a filmmaker born from the world of frat comedies cosplaying as a prestige director. Scorsese extracted the twisted humor from Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle and Rupert Pupkin's blurred realities while underlining the cautionary nature of these characters. The finest portrayals of The Joker, even the terrifying Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, channel the Vaudeville roots of this character, who acts as the world's most perverse clown.

Todd Phillips-Style Comedies Are Almost Nonexistent in Theaters Today

One of the draws of the 2019 Joker was that it was positioned as an artful, stand-alone film free from the confines of lore-building. Joaquin Phoenix was hesitant to participate in superhero IP, previously turning down roles as Bruce Banner and Doctor Strange in the MCU, but he was seemingly drawn to Arthur Fleck's gray morality that shattered the black-and-white notions of comic book characters. To no one's surprise, a movie that grossed a billion dollars was bound to receive a sequel. However, according to Phillips in an interview with Variety, he is ready to turn the page to the next chapter in his career. "It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world," the director said, referring to the Joker series, which he expects will conclude with Folie à Deux. He expressed interest in returning to the world of the studio comedies that made his name and maintaining a professional relationship with Phoenix. "I’d love to keep working with Joaquin but on a comedy, because he can be so loose and funny," Phillips said, adding that "people really want comedies right now."

Todd Phillips hit the nail on the head with that last statement. Audiences long for the days when studio, star-driven broad comedies were the most ubiquitous releases in the theatrical window in a given year. Because comedic talent has shifted to television, and studios' preference for making $200 million four-quadrant vehicles to appeal to international audiences, the comedies that the likes of Phillips and Judd Apatow used to make are few and far between. Phillips, who once blamed "woke culture" for the decline of studio comedies, would be embraced with open arms if he returned to the comedic milieu of people with arrested development. Broad sex and high school comedies like No Hard Feelings and Bottoms attempted to revive the genre in 2023, but they ultimately attracted merely a niche audience. Comedy is more or less resigned to streaming fodder or being infused with action or romance.

What Does Todd Phillips Bring to Studio Comedies Like 'Old School' and 'The Hangover'?

There's no doubt that much of the content in Old School and The Hangover defies contemporary sensibilities, and they would be deemed egregiously insensitive today. However, this doesn't indicate that humor is banned from the big screen. As crude as his films are, Phillips has a keen eye for crafting a crowd-pleasing and energetic comedy, one that suggests that he has a level of genre sophistication. The Hangover effectively converges the aftershocks of a debaucherous bachelor party with a mystery procedural, as the characters must trace their footsteps to find the missing groom. Phillips' first narrative feature, Road Trip, is a raunchy sex comedy that knows it's offensive and runs at a mile-a-minute with its jokes and set pieces. Old School stays true to its logline, never aspiring to anything poetic in the slightest. Phillips' films, which can be sold on the catchy premise of their elevator pitch, are picture-perfect examples of a high-concept comedy. In between the Hangover films, Due Date showed Phillips maturing as an artist, as it focuses on a high-struck father played by Robert Downey Jr. who embarks on a road trip to see the birth of his first child.

Todd Phillips' artistic growth and evolution of the form suggest that he still has another worthwhile comedy in his system. The Joker movies, while daring exercises under the franchise umbrella, suppress Phillips' voice, as he is left playing a one-note cover of a Martin Scorsese movie. His interest in unmasking a man's anarchic streak is portrayed with much more liveliness by Will Ferrell and Bradley Cooper in Old School and The Hangover, respectively. Speaking of stars, Phillips' helped birth the cinematic stardom of Ferrell amid his departure from Saturday Night Live. Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Ed Helms were not conventional choices to lead a studio comedy in 2009, but Phillips bought into these untapped resources and greatly elevated their status. Give him the opportunity, and he can unlock the next prominent comedy star. If a sequel to Joker is a retread, then Phillips returning to the frat and road trip comedies would feel incredibly refreshing in this theatrical landscape deprived of laughter.

