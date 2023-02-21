Trigger Warning: The following contains references to hazing and abuse.

As the 20th anniversary of Todd Phillips’ Old School approaches, it’s time to revisit his largely forgotten, controversial, and unaired documentary Frat House. The film, which occasionally pops up on YouTube before inevitably being removed, is a cynical, insider’s perspective on college fraternities and their hazing rituals. Phillips and co-director Andrew Gurland spent one year inside frat houses, attending their rush parties and participating in their hazing rituals. In an opening voice over, Phillips says he was told that a film like this couldn’t be made. It turns out the naysayers were right, given the film was never officially released.

At one point, Frat House seemed to have a bright future ahead of it, with HBO backing its production and a Grand Jury Prize being awarded at the 1998 Sundance Film Festival. But controversy surrounding the project and how it was filmed, primarily stemming from complaints made by some of the film’s participants that they reenacted scenes for the camera, sank the project and HBO decided not to air it. As we take a look at some of the most memorable moments from this neglected classic of extreme gonzo filmmaking, we’ll see how it surpasses Old School both in its level of depravity and in its commentary on the male urge to belong.

Blossom Discusses Biting the Head Off a Rat

When we are introduced to Blossom, one of Frat House’s stars (Blossom is the alias of a hyper-aggressive meathead who runs a fraternity), he tells the cameras with a straight face that one of his frat’s hazing rituals includes biting the head off a rat. It’s hard to tell if Blossom is telling the truth but he’s a ridiculous enough human being that anything is possible. Blossom represents the most extreme aspects of college life and Phillips mentions he was warned about him. Like many scenes and soundbites throughout Frat House, it’s a bit difficult to tell if the film’s participants are being genuine or not. But even their exaggerated claims and bravado stunts speak to their personalities and maturity level.

'Frat House' Captures a Candle-lit Fraternal Code Ritual

Gathered inside a dark room surrounding a table adorned with lit candles, new pledges are taught the fraternal code. Current frat members wear dress shirts and ties, looking a bit like insurance salesmen, as they direct the proceedings. It’s a ritual that resembles something akin to a Freemasons ceremony but with more drunk 20-somethings. In his voiceover, Phillips says the point of this is to make the pledges feel like they already belong and that good times are ahead. Perhaps this sense of belonging motivates the newcomers to partake in some of the depravity that awaits them. Everything quickly devolves.

Compared to Old School, the degree of depravity here is pretty extreme and much more likely to disturb the audience. When Blossom later says that being in charge of hazing is “like having the power of a god,” the weird sadistic elements of fraternity life begin to emerge.

'Frat House' Shows the Mental & Physical Anguish of Hazing

Blossom breaks down the individual identities of his pledges, forcing them to wear uniforms, wake up at all hours, engage in strenuous physical activities, and chug beers on demand. It’s remarkable how much these young men are willing to tolerate in order to be initiated into a group of male friends. Throughout Frat House, we’re made to constantly ask ourselves why anyone would do this. The powerful urge to belong and the pain of being excluded are themes that Phillips has revisited many times, as recently as his 2019 film Joker.

Although Old School deals with these themes to some degree, it does so in much lighter-hearted fashion, never really taking the time to wonder what is so appealing about fraternities other than automatic invites to parties. However, like Old School, there are comedic moments in Frat House. Perhaps the best example is when a grueling fraternity hazing is cross-cut with a sorority “hazing,” which depicts the sorority sisters holding candles and singing a song about friendship.

A Frat Revolts Against the Documentary

In his voice over, Phillips reveals that some frat members have grown uncomfortable with outsiders filming their exploits. Phillips decides to take a risk and shows up to a skeptical frat house unannounced. When he and his crew arrive, they discover pledges being blindfolded and tricked into believing they’ll be branded with a hot iron. Shortly after witnessing this, Phillips and company are kicked out and told they can longer film at the frat house. Blossom tells Phillips it’s best if the film crew just leave town and cease production. Some frat members then trash the crew’s production van, writing “Die” in white paint on its side. When Phillips calls Blossom for an explanation, Blossom threatens to kill him.

The Filmmakers Participate in Brutal Hazing Rituals

After giving up on filming at Blossom’s fraternity, Phillips and Gurland meet with a second fraternity that agrees to allow them to film the entirety of their hazing rituals. The one major stipulation? Phillips and Gurland must participate in the hazing themselves. This is where Frat House goes totally gonzo. Before long, we see the Academy Award-nominated director being locked inside a dog crate while beer and spit is tossed onto him. Gurland ends up being hospitalized due to stomach pain and drops out of the proceedings.

Scenes like this show how dark the urge to belong can be. It’s difficult to understand the psychology of someone who claims to be your brother but then inflicts tremendous physical and mental stress upon you. By taking part in these acts of humiliation, Phillips seeks to understand exactly what these frat guys are thinking.

'Frat House' Shows the Origins of Todd Phillips' Cynicism

Todd Phillips doesn’t provide easy answers as to why anyone would go through all of this. Rather, he shows us how extreme fraternities can be and allow us to draw our own conclusions. While it may be surprising that Phillips would follow this film with comedies like Old School and Road Trip, which essentially glorify college partying, it’s easy to see in Frat House the darker, more cynical origins of Phillips’ later work in the Hangover sequels and most especially, Joker. Old School might be a great comedy but it avoids all the deeper questions asked by Frat House. The combination of humor and horror in Frat House speaks to the entirety of Phillips’ body of work. Without Frat House, the director’s oscillation between comedy and dark drama seems surprising. But with Frat House taken into consideration, Phillips’ perspective becomes much clearer.

Is Any of 'Frat House' Real?

There are certainly some valid ethical questions regarding this film. Did Phillips and Gurland pay participants to re-enact scenes? Are some of the interview subjects making stuff up for the cameras? While the answers to these questions are unclear, there is something appealing about not knowing. When documentaries flirt with fiction, the results are usually pretty thought-provoking. While it can be problematic for documentaries to be a bit dishonest about their validity, it’s also refreshing to see a doc that aspires to be more than just video journalism. Werner Herzog, one of the great filmmakers of our time, has advocated for what he calls “the ecstatic truth,” which recognizes that films are never literal representations of reality. To that end, Frat House conveys the spirit of frat life in the 1990s even if it isn’t necessarily a dutiful recitation of the facts. And although it’s a more difficult watch than Old School, it asks questions that society needs answers to.