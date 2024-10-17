Recent reports speculate that Warner Bros. and its co-financiers could lose a combined total of almost $200 million on Joker: Folie à Deux, the big-budget comic bomb starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. The film has struggled to stay afloat at the box office, after debuting with tremendously disappointing numbers a couple of weeks ago. But despite its hugely underwhelming performance, it has generated enough revenue to propel director Todd Phillips up the rankings of the highest-grossing filmmakers of all time.

With just $53 million domestically and around $112 million from overseas markets, Joker: Folie à Deux's cumulative global haul stands at $166 million in 12 days of release. This wouldn't be a shabby result otherwise, but the movie cost a massive $200 million to produce. Projected to conclude its theatrical run with a little over $200 million worldwide, the film won't come close to its reported break-even point of over $400 million. Nevertheless, Phillips remains one of the most successful filmmakers in history, with a career box office gross of $3.336 billion.

He recently overtook the legendary Clint Eastwood in the all-time standings. Eastwood has a movie coming out himself. Also distributed by Warner Bros., Juror No. 2 could help him regain his lost position if it does well enough, because there currently isn't much separating him from Phillips. Eastwood's career gross stands at $3.332 billion. Thanks to Joker: Folie à Deux, Phillips is now the 28th-highest grossing filmmaker in history. Since the film's debut, he has also overtaken the likes of Zack Snyder ($3.1 billion) and M. Night Shyamalan ($3.2 billion). Besides the first Joker, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide, Phillips' three Hangover movies have generated a combined total of over $1.4 billion.

Phillips Was Reportedly Paid $20 Million for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Joker: Folie à Deux premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where the first Joker surprisingly won the Golden Lion honor. The movie earned divisive reviews at the festival, and it currently holds a "rotten" 33% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But more than the critics, it was the audience's response that truly hurt the movie. Joker: Folie à Deux earned an unprecedented (for a comic book film) D CinemaScore from opening day crowds, signaling an absolute rejection. The movie witnessed a record second-weekend drop, confirming its resounding failure. You can watch Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters, or you could wait for it to hit digital streaming platforms later this month. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Joker: Folie a Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux explores Arthur Fleck's ongoing struggle with his dual identity as he unexpectedly discovers love and unleashes his hidden musical talent. Set against a backdrop of societal unrest, Arthur's journey intertwines personal transformation with chaotic encounters, leading to profound shifts in his life and the world around him.

Release Date
October 4, 2024
Director
Todd Phillips
Cast
Joaquin Phoenix , Lady Gaga , Brendan Gleeson , Catherine Keener , Zazie Beetz , Steve Coogan , Harry Lawtey , Leigh Gill , Jacob Lofland , Sharon Washington , Troy Fromin , Bill Smitrovich , John Lacy , Ken Leung