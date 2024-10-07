Director Todd Phillips might have suffered something of a setback this past weekend, with his latest film, Joker: Folie à Deux cratering at the box office and attracting toxic audience response, but nevertheless, he’s still among the most successful filmmakers in the game. In fact, thanks to Folie à Deux’s $121 million global opening weekend haul, Phillips jumped a spot on the list of the highest-grossing film directors of all time. His movies have now generated more at the global box office than those of Zack Snyder.

Phillips cumulative career box office currently stands at $3.19 billion, putting him at the number 30 spot. Snyder’s career box office stands at $3.17 billion, although he’s had fewer theatrical releases. Snyder’s last four films — Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Army of the Dead, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, and its sequel Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver — were all released on streaming. Phillips hasn’t had a single streaming release so far. In fact, he’s responsible for some of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time.

Before his foray into the world of artful comic book adaptations, and before he became a Golden Lion winner, Phillips had made a name for himself as a director of broad comedies. His top-grossing film remains Joker, which generated over $1 billion in 2019, followed by The Hangover: Part II, which generated over $580 million globally. The first Hangover film grossed over $460 million worldwide, while even the largely disliked third installment managed to generate more than $360 million globally. His debut feature, Road Trip, managed to crack the $100 million mark over two decades ago, while Starsky & Hutch grossed over $170 million worldwide. Due Date, the movie he made with a fresh-off-Iron-Man Robert Downey Jr. and The Hangover’s breakout star Zach Galifianakis, grossed over $210 million worldwide.

Todd Phillips Has Only Directed Two Flops

Phillips’ only two flops are the crime comedy War Dogs, which tapped out with less than $90 million globally, and School for Scoundrels, which made just $17 million. Unfortunately, considering its massive $200 million reported budget, Folie à Deux appears set to join this group. Nevertheless, even if it grosses half of the first film’s lifetime haul, Phillips will rise a few more spots in the directors' rankings, ahead of M. Night Shyamalan ($3.2 billion), Clint Eastwood ($3.3 billion), Brad Bird ($3.4 billion), and maybe even George Lucas ($3.46 billion). Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Folie à Deux is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.