It seems video game adaptations are the new fashion, with the Last of Us series and The Super Mario Bros. Movie on the horizon and even more on their way! Even NBA All-Star Stephen Curry is getting in on the action with a cult classic game from the 1990s. Curry’s Unanimous Media is teaming up with Amazon Studios and Story Kitchen to make a feature film adaptation of the SEGA video game ToeJam & Earl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ToeJam & Earl was first released on the SEGA Genesis in 1991. The game had players take control of one of two alien rappers, ToeJam or Earl, who hailed from the planet of “Funkotron.” After the pair’s spaceship crashes on earth, the aliens must traverse the planet and avoid the hostile humans to find the missing pieces of their ship and get home. The game is remembered fondly by players for its sense of humor that satirized pop culture from the 1980s and early 1990s. Its legacy is also kept alive by its beloved soundtrack that was a perfect fit for a game about two aliens from “Funkotron” as it had elements of “jazz, funk, and hip-hop.” Three sequels were also released for the game in 1993, 2002, and 2019.

The film’s plot will be a little different, but still very much in the spirit of the original game. The film will still follow the aliens after they crash-land on Earth. However, this time around, they are on a mission. ToeJam and Earl are coming to Earth to look for a cure for a disease that has infected their home world and is destroying all their “rhythm, funk, and groove”. The rest of the plot synopsis reads as follows:

“Earth, their legends tell them, is the Paradise where the music that created their culture originated. Unfortunately for our heroes, not only do they wreck their ship, but they find that Earth is . . . well, not the haven they expected. But the music – that part was true. So begins their quest to find as much of that music as they can in the hope of saving their planet, and maybe ours as well.”

This ToeJam & Earl film adaptation is set to be written by Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo. The writing pair has previously written Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania and Superfudge, an upcoming Disney+ series, together. The film will see Curry and Erick Peyton producing for Unanimous Media alongside Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson and Dan Jevons, with Story Kitchen’s Mike Goldberg serving as co-producer as well. Executive producers on the project include Timothy I. Stevenson for Story Kitchen, Jenelle Lindsay for Unanimous Media, and the game’s original creators Mark Voorsanger and Greg Johnson.

Check out a trailer for the most recent entry in the game series below: