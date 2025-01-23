Real-life married couple, Dave Franco and Alison Brie, have been collaborating over the years and have appeared together in comedies such as The Little Hours and The Disaster Artist. This time, they are trying something different, starring in their first horror movie, Together. The film, which is the feature directorial debut of Australian filmmaker Michael Shanks, is set to make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, where it stands a chance to generate a lot of buzz and gain wider visibility, if well-received. Ahead of the premiere, Vanity Fair has unveiled first-look stills from the movie, which features the central troubled couple, Tim and Millie.

Together tells the story of a couple whose relationship has grown increasingly unhealthy over the years. In a bid to reconcile their strained relationship, they take some time away from their friends and make a trip to an isolated location. Unfortunately, they get more than they bargained for when they encounter an evil force that further compounds their problems and endangers their lives. The images include a shot of the creepy location which appears to be an underground cave, while another teases the dangers the couple will face with both looking down frightfully at Tim's hand. There's also a solo image of Tim, who's a struggling musician getting some work done on his Mac late in the night.

What To Expect From 'Together'

Close

Inspired by the experiences of its writer-director, Shanks, in his own relationship, Together explores the unhealthy co-dependency that tends to develop in long-term relationships. Discussing the concept with VF, Shanks said:

“There comes a time, I think, in every kind of long-term relationship where we realize, Wow, I’ve been with this person more than I’ve not been with this person. And we live in the same house, we breathe the same air, we eat the same food, we have the same friends. At a certain point we think, I don’t know who I am without her. She maybe doesn’t know who she is without me.”

Brie further elaborated the director's point, explaining to the outlet; “It's easy for us to relate to this main idea that people can lose their identity in a relationship. When you’ve been with someone for a really long time, sometimes it’s difficult to tell where your personality ends and your partner’s begins.”

Together promises to be a unnerving edge-of-your-seat and a frightful experience altogether. While speaking of his filming experience with the co-leads, Shank teased the physical aspects of the movie not quite shown in the images, saying: “We tortured them every day. Every day they’re screaming or something awful is going on, or they’re being thrown around in dirty puddles or climbing up ropes." Franco also added, saying; “Nearly every scene in this movie is dealing with heightened emotions and extreme physicality. We knew going in that it would either end in divorce or we’d be more codependent than ever.”

Together premiers as part of Sundance's Midnight Program on January 26 where it will be seeking distribution. You can see Franco and Brie share the screen together in The Disaster Artist, which is currently streaming on Max. Stay tuned for more updates.