Bleecker Street has released the first trailer and poster for Together, the upcoming dark comedy film from Academy Award-nominated director Stephen Daldry that stars James McAvoy (Split, X-Men: Days of Future Past) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Game Night) as two romantic partners who are forced to rethink their relationship when they're quarantined together in lockdown. The film will be released in theaters on August 27.

The trailer immediately offers a sense of the comedic stylings on display, and proves that McAvoy and Horgan have an undeniable chemistry on-screen together. As the couple makes their frustrations and anxieties known not only to one another, but occasionally even breaking the fourth wall to address the audience watching (or interrupting each other's monologues), Together feels like a film that will all too accurately capture the varying range of emotions we've all had while experiencing the last year within the quarantine of our homes.

Daldry is perhaps best known for his work having previously directed such films as Billy Elliot, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, The Hours, and more, although he has also served as a theatre director, and the effects of that are clear from the Together trailer. He has won three Olivier Awards for his work in the West End and two Tony Awards for his work on Broadway.

Bleecker Street will release Together in theaters on August 27. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Together:

Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry’s new comedy, TOGETHER, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive - together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.

