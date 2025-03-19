It’s been said that a couple that does a body horror movie together stays together, so maybe that’s why Dave Franco and Alison Brie decided their next project together would be a terrifying one. Regardless of the reason, the couple’s appearance in Together is getting its first look today thanks to a truly unsettling trailer. The pair have both done some extraordinary work in the past, but this movie looks like it will push the boundaries of what they’ve been able to accomplish in their careers as they take a swing at the sub-genre brought back to light through recent hits like Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance.

From what we’ve previously heard about Together, we know that the storyline will follow a couple who are leaving their life in the city behind for a slower-paced setting in the country. The trailer kicks off following their life-changing decision, opening with the pair unloading boxes from their moving truck and getting set up in their new idyllic home. But things quickly go off the rails, as the teaser reveals something supernatural is at play and is followed by troubling sequences like Franco’s character pulling a long string of hair from his teeth and a drawing of two dogs joined at the head. Before turning to black, the final moments of the trailer catch the movie’s main characters telling one another “I love you,” but it’s going to be hard for us to move on from everything we just saw.

In real life, Franco and Brie have been married just short of a decade, and have worked alongside one another in a handful of other projects including The Disaster Artist, The Rental and The Little Hours. Together will serve as the feature-length directorial debut of Michael Shanks, who also penned the script. Following a competitive bidding war, Neon nabbed the rights to the body horror feature, adding it to an already impressive lineup for 2025 that includes The Monkey, The Life of Chuck and Keeper.

‘Together’s Themes of Codependency

At its core, Together is a movie about codependency. Moving from the metaphorical approach of a couple having spent so much time together that they become one, the movie puts a supernatural horror spin on the idea. While chatting with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Brie and Franco teased the “full bonkers” story that awaits audiences, with Brie digging into the codependency of it all, telling Weintraub,

“The script is so good. Thematically, all the set pieces in the movie are really tied into this exploration of intimacy and codependency. When do the joys of intimacy shift into the fears of codependency? How much do you lose your identity within a relationship? So, it felt like the right piece for us. If there was ever going to be a moment for a meta movie where we were capitalizing on our relationship, this was the project to do it.”

Check out the trailer for Together above and see it in cinemas on August 1.