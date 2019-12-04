‘Togo’ Trailer: Disney+ Movie Has Willem Dafoe and Good Dogs Racing Across the Tundra

0

Disney has released the trailer for the upcoming adventure movie Togo. Based on a true story, the film follows champion dogsled trainer Leonard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) who works to transport an antitoxin serum to stop an epidemic in Nome, Alaska. To make the journey, Seppala will need the help of his lead sled dog, the tenacious and determined Togo.

Between this and Lady and the Tramp, if Disney+ original movies largely just want to be about very good dogs, then that is a content strategy I can support. You could do far worse than “Nothing but Hero Dogs” as a series of movies, and Togo looks like a good adventure tale, especially when you’ve got the low barrier to entry that streaming provides.

Check out the Togo trailer below. The film arrives on Disney+ on December 20th and also stars Julianne Nicholson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Togo: