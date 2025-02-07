Toho is the biggest film-related entertainment company in Japan, and even those who aren’t hugely into Japanese cinema have likely seen something that was either produced or distributed by the company. Principally, Toho has the rights to Godzilla, which is a series that’s generally been made in Japan, though the character has also been licensed outside Japan, seen most recently in the MonsterVerse movies.

Beyond kaiju flicks, Toho has also been associated with the films of Akira Kurosawa and Studio Ghibli. It’s a big player of a company, however you want to slice it, but not every Toho-related film is a winner. The following are all associated with Toho in one way or another, and rank among the worst the company has either produced or distributed. Those films are ranked below, starting with the underwhelming and ending with some genuinely terrible movies.

10 'Matango' (1963)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

Image via Toho

Ishirō Honda is best known for directing numerous early Godzilla movies, including the very first, released in 1954. As a result, he’s a director behind some top-tier Toho films, but not everything he made was an unequivocal winner. Matango demonstrates this, to some extent, though it’s at least weird and out-there enough to be potentially worth checking out for those who really like weird and old-school science fiction.

Why’s it weird, exactly? Well, Matango is a movie about fungus/mushroom people, and not in a particularly unsettling The Last of Us way or anything. As a sci-fi/horror flick, it’s pretty hammy and goofy during its fun moments, though it proves to be a little bit of a slog at other times. You get what you'd expect out of it; (certainly) nothing more, and (arguably) nothing less.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Matango Release Date August 11, 1963 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



9 'Son of Godzilla' (1967)

Directed by Jun Fukuda

Image via Toho

Oh, hey, speaking of early Godzilla movies, here’s one from the 1960s (a particularly prolific decade for the King of the Monsters): Son of Godzilla. As the title makes pretty apparent, this one involves Godzilla having an adopted son, who’s known as Minilla. He’s a divisive character, to say the least, riding the line between ugly and cute like very few fictional characters ever have before.

If you're tolerant of some boring stretches and a focus on being family-friendly to a truly great extent, you might not mind Son of Godzilla, especially because a few sequences here are pretty damn funny. It’s still a lesser Godzilla film, all things considered, and feels a little more in line with the Gamera movies released around this time, in all honesty, than most of the other Godzilla films of the Showa era.

8 'Message from Space' (1978)

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku

Image via Toho

Another film that’s not outright awful, and could qualify as something of a cult classic in the eyes of forgiving viewers, Message from Space does a few things mildly right and not too much that’s terrible, at least for a film of its time and budget. The plot here has a conflict playing out in space, but it’s not a Star War. Please, don’t pay too much attention to the fact that a movie about a war among stars was released one year earlier.

Snark aside, sure, Message from Space could be accused of being a bit of a knock-off, but there’s some hammy fun here. Call it so-bad-it’s-good if you'd like; maybe it scratches that kind of itch. It’s also probably a little better than the non-Toho movie with a similar title and a similar reputation for being a rip-off, Battle Beyond the Stars, so it’s got that going for it!

7 'Half Human' (1955)

Directed by Ishirō Honda

Image via Toho

If you want a movie about a big primate that isn't King Kong, hey, Half Human kind of has your back. It won’t really support your back, and watching it might make your back sore (also your brain, potentially), but it very gently scratches that kind of itch. It’s a big ape movie. It’s an abominable snowman type of flick. It’s hammy horror, not to be mixed up with Hammer Horror.

It’s about various people trying to track down some sort of elusive creature, but isn't quite as entertaining as you might hope for or expect. Half Human is occasionally serviceable, but generally fairly clunky, and could well be one of the worst things Ishirō Honda ever directed. As for his absolute worst movie? Well, it’s yet to come. Yay.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Half Human: The Story of the Abominable Snowman Release Date December 1, 1958 Runtime 63 minutes Director Ishirō Honda

6 'Tales from Earthsea' (2006)

Directed by Goro Miyazaki

Image via Toho

Tales from Earthsea has the kind of sublime animation you'd expect from a Studio Ghibli production, but there’s little else here that makes the film worth watching. It’s an absolute mess on a narrative front, telling a scattershot fantasy story about dragons crossing over more and more into the world of humanity, and there are witches, wizards, spells, yada-yada… who cares? No one should. Don’t care.

This is a film that takes inspiration from a whole series of books, rather than honing in on just one book in said series and telling a more direct/satisfying story. Tales from Earthsea bites off so much and then scarcely bothers to chew it, outside that aforementioned animation. If you want, just have it playing in the background while you do something else; so long as you occasionally glance over and acknowledge the fact that it looks good on a visual front, you'll get everything you can out of it.