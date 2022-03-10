Television has had an issue with inclusion from the start, and to “deal” with said issues studios have long since thought as long as one character in the cast has an ounce of melanin - they were good to go. TV shows have relied on the token characters to check off a little diversity box since the days of black and white programming but really dove into it with lone Black characters as time went on with shows like All in the Family, Silver Spoons, Saved by the Bell, and even Full House. While representation is always appreciated, it can feel disingenuous when said characters are just there to fill some sort of quota, are clearly underwritten, written as a joke, or in the case of Boy Meets World, treated unfairly behind the scenes.

RELATED: How 2021 Gave Us Positive Representations of Disabled Superheroines

Image via Warner Bros.

Watching TV, it’s clear shows with mostly white casts are considered universal while other shows have often gotten marketed as niche. Of course, that’s changing thanks to shows like ABC’s Abbott Elementary but looking back, take Friends and Living Single for example. They were basically the same show from the same era, but today one is considered the standard with merchandise still selling well despite not having aired a new episode since 2004 while the other is beloved, but not in that level. Friends has been criticized in recent years for its lack of diversity. Throughout 10 seasons, the show set in New York City only had one key Black character; Charlie (Aisha Tyler). Perhaps the creators, David Crane and Martha Kaufmann thought well…one’s enough because that’s certainly what shows did before Friends, and that’s what many have done since.

One cannot mention Living Single without mentioning Kim Fields as she found herself in a sea of white characters on The Facts of Life. A fan favorite in the ‘80s, The Facts of Life wasn’t unique then as many primarily white shows had one, at most two, Black characters - if any. Shows like Family Ties and Growing Pains may have cast background actors who weren’t white, but those families never really interacted with anyone that was unlike themselves in a significant way. Of course shows like Silver Spoons, Punky Brewster, and even Jem had a couple, but their Black characters always seemed to be written in a way that would satisfy white families in middle America.

Image via NBC

As the ‘80s ended, shows like Doogie Howser M.D. and Saved by the Bell didn’t do much to usher anything new into the mix as the world approached the ‘90s. While some characters were written to satisfy, Doogie wrote Raymond Alexander (Markus Redmond) to fit a questionable narrative. The rise of drugs during the ‘80s intertwined with the emerging popularity of gangster rap led to stereotypes linking Black men to violence. Doogie took advantage of that by having Neil Patrick Harris’ titular character play the white savior by giving Raymond, a former gang member, a job. Raymond’s backstory was indeed grounded in stereotypes, but Lark Voorhies’ Lisa Turtle on Saved by the Bell’s lackluster characterization did its own damage to young viewers watching.

Lisa Turtle was originally written to be Jewish, but Voorhies slayed her audition and went on to become part of teen TV history. Alas, Lisa was written less than compared to her Bayside High peers. She wasn’t just written to blend in and make viewers feel at ease, she was often cast aside. Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen) and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) each dated the hottest guys at school while Lisa was left to be the target of the resident nerd’s affection. Yeah, she kissed Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) once and had at most two love interests, but even random Tori (Leanna Creel) from the fourth season got more action than her in that regard. Lisa was a stunning fashionista, but watching one would think she was just a placeholder. That, in turn, could have led young, Black female viewers to question themselves. If Lisa, as great as she was, wasn’t worthy of the same level of love as the other girls — were they? In many ways, letting Lisa’s wonderful ways go to waste was made up for some years later on Boy Meets World when Angela (Trina McGee-Davis) became the love interest of the show’s resident, misunderstood bad boy, Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong).

Image via ABC

Despite being the only Black character on Boy Meets World, plots surrounding Angela’s race or being in an interracial relationship never came up sans a couple of times she mentioned her white friends in a more comedic way. Shawn and Angela were never a teachable moment, nor was her presence on the show. In a way that allowed viewers to see what the pair had as a normal, everyday relationship. This is unlike on Degrassi where race was sort of the only thing the writers ever gave to their Black character minus the very light-skinned Jimmy Brooks (Drake) and Liberty Van Zandt (Sarah Barrable-Tishauer). Whether colorism played a part in dishing out storylines or not, the Black characters that weren’t those two were either given forgettable B-plots or dealt a racial issue.

While race was never a problem on camera, in 2020 McGee-Davis accused a few of her former castmates of racism and verbal abuse. Since then, two (Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle) have apologized, but that doesn’t excuse their past behavior, as it left a bad taste in some fans’ mouths. Incidents like that are unfortunately common in Hollywood; from sitcoms to talk shows like Ellen being accused of volatile behavior after the camera stops rolling.

This doesn’t just happen with shows involving real-life actors, animated shows have fallen into tokenism just as much as their live-action peers. Like Lisa Turtle, Jodie Landon (Jessica Cydnee Jackson) from MTV’s Daria was seemingly the only Black female at Lawndale High. However, she was given a male counterpart in Mack (Amir Williams, Season 4-5). Unlike many other shows during that time though, Jodie was vocal about tokenism and race and made it apparent in a couple of episodes throughout the series. Other animated shows during that time in the ‘90s were more about making tokenism a laughable gag. Family Guy had one Black family and was no stranger making jokes about them or other races, while South Park went the extra mile naming the only Black kid at South Park Elementary, Token.

In 2022 the show, in true South Park fashion, tried to say Token was actually Tolkien and the name mix up was due to pure ignorance. Jodie and Tolkien were well done to an extent, but still alone in their respected animated worlds. Is it that hard to draw Black characters, or any character of color for that matter? Perhaps it’s as hard to draw them as it is to cast more than one and then write them as well-rounded characters.

Image via NBC

Again, representation is always appreciated, but Black and other POC characters should be treated as well as white ones because it’s just not enough to see someone like Lisa Turtle. Take Chidi (William Jackson) from The Good Place for example. Chidi had as much depth to him in the afterlife as Kristen Bell’s Eleanor. The show didn’t even stop with Chidi, the cast was delightfully rounded out with Manny Jacinto and Jameela Jamil.

Tokenism has come a ways, but not too long ago The Big Bang Theory was the biggest sitcom and only had one main character that wasn’t white. On TV when characters of color are no more than diversity hires, written as jokes or not written well, it gives audiences a lot to unpack, especially if fans catch wind of behind-the-scenes racism. Thoughts from fans can range from “am I merely a stereotype” or “just a joke” to “am I worth anyone’s time and interest?” Again, TV’s made progress since the days of a singular person of color being on a mostly white show, but until television starts to reflect the mixed-up world, the issue will remain.

'As We See It' Is Good Autistic Representation, But We Can Do Better Autistic people like me should welcome good representation while still looking for improvement.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Kendra Beltran (6 Articles Published) I am Kendra Beltran and I write for Collider. I have also written for MTV Geek, Cartoon Brew, Apartment Therapy. I also host the Crushgasm podcast. More From Kendra Beltran